Kabompo Acting District Commissioner Hendrix Solochi has expressed sadness over the death of a six year old girl of Kande area of Kabompo district who passed away after being bitten by a snake when she went to pick mushrooms in the bush.

Mr.Solochi told ZANIS in an interview in Kabompo today that it is disheartening to hear such a report and that parents should not let children perform certain tasks without adult supervision as is the trend in the area.

Meanwhile, Young Women Christian Association YWCA chairperson Pezo Mkinda has urged parents and guardians to always prioritize protecting the Rights of children especially the girl child.

Police authority in Northwestern province confirmed a report of a death by snake bite of a six year old girl of Kande area near kabulamema of Kabompo district in Northwestern province.

The incident happened on Thursday 21st December in Kande area near kabulamema when the deceased together with two other young girls were collecting mushrooms in the bush.