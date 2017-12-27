President Edgar Lungu has fired Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa.
President Lungu has also revoked the nomination of Mr. Mulusa as a nominated member of Parliament.
This is according to a brief statement released to the media by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.
“His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has terminated the services of Hon Lucky Mulusa as National Planning Minister and also revoked his nomination as Member of Parliament with immediate effect, ” read the brief statement.
No reasons were given for Mr Mulusa’s dismisal
In October , National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa’s statement in which he likened the 42 fire tenders to wheelbarrows has gotten him into trouble with the PF leadership.
Four PF members have wrote to President Lungu to press for Mr Mulusa’s sacking accusing him of breaching of cabinet collective responsibility.
The four members then stated that Mr Mulusa had become “trigger happy” in issuing his statements adding that they could not have Ministers making a mockery of other Ministers hence abrogating provisions of the law.
The petition demanded that that stern action to be taken against Mr Mulusa who was a nominated Member of Parliament.
The Petitioner also requested that a Commission of Inquiry be instituted in order to establish whether the statement or action by Mr Mulusa could be prosecuted.
Below is the full Statement from Statehouse
PRESIDENT LUNGU TERMINATES MULUSA‘S APPOINTMENT
LUSAKA, (Wednesday, 27th December, 2017)–His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has terminated the appointment of Hon. Lucky Mulusa as Minister of National Development Planning. The President has also revoked Mr Mulusa’s nomination as Member of Parliament.
The decision is pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Article 92 (2)(e)of the Constitution of Zambia read with Section 26 of the Interpretations of the General Provisions Act, Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia.
The Head of State has thanked Mr Mulusa for the services he rendered to the country and wished him well in his future endevours.
Issued by:
AMOS CHANDA
SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT
(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)
STATE HOUSE
Now watch as the corruption cases start to be placed on Mulusa out of nowhere.
Long overdue to discipline him. I hope he was banking his money during the rainy days.
President Lungu is ALLERGIC to corruption
As commander in chief and duly elected Zambian President, he has done the RIGHT thing here
A round of applause, ladies and gentlemen
Thanks
BB2014,2016
The Head of State has thanked Mr Mulusa for the services he rendered to the country and wished him well in his future endevours.
Mulusa has just been relieved of his duties and his nomination as mp has been revoked but he still remains a pf member. No hard feelings it’s just a normal practice.
Wheelbarrows comment?
Happy for you Mr. Mulusa. You correctly voiced out when you saw something wrong about the 42 Firefighters when everyone in government was quite. Since no reason for your dismissal has been given by the president, we will assume that its your comment on the $1M WHEELBARROWS. That being the case, you can leave government with your head-high…..
It was a tragedy that Mulusa was a Minister
Mr. Mulusa should never have been made Minister because he lacks basic qualities of leadership.
Mr Mulusa represents everything that is wrong about today’s politics.
Mr Mulusa is exhibiting the highest levels of hypocrisy and double standards over the issue of fire engines that he calls wheelbarrows.
Zambians should now know that they should never trust politicians like Mr. Mulusa.
This is the guy who laughed off Koswe’s and his Cabinet for failing to explain the Fire Tender saga to the public. The Wheelbarrow man will go with the blessing of the majority of the objective Zambian citizens who can see through Koswe. Koswe simply has no shame and after this he will want us to got and pray. He is sick!
What was he doing with lazy Lungu and empty tins in the first place!!
Very soon the useless ACC will be unleashed on Mulusa to finish him off. That’s the kind of politics PF knows. They hate criticism.
Lucky is the unlucky one! That’s Edgar Lungu’s trade mark, the way he sees things. To him, left is right and right is left, black is white and white is black.
Not only his comments on the fire tenders but also he recently blamed engineers at ZESCO for the power blackouts. He said the power cuts were caused by the incompetence of the engineers at Zambezi River Authority and ZESCO, not due to low rainfall. He said they should have assessed the situation before opening the spillway gates because rainfall was low. He wondered how LOZI traditionalists could predict drought and cancel Kuomboka while educated men failed to do the same.
He has really been hitting PF hard.
Haha ,corruption fights back from the very top .Unlucky Mulusa pays the price of opposing the fraudulent fire truck tender.
Hoo so Eddy has got #@#, he is only firing hardcores.
I will be next…
look guys this man yesterday spoke about the electricity situation and huge loses we had earlier when he was at State House , he discovered that the huge national loses we had of electricity where actually artificially caused by civil service negligence and also adding the 42 fake fire tenders comments, which a number of criminals at State House are part of the eating.
He was just speaking of matters we know already and the all truth shall one day come out , also talk to your relatives to withdraw their votes and lets seek
He was given benefit of doubt on fire tender comment. Now he dressed down ZESCO and Zambezi River Authority. He likes playing to the gallery. Has no sense of collective responsibilty. Hamba Kathle Mufwawethu. Walk from Chingola to Solwezi to protest about the bad road. Cry against under development in Ngabwe. Mulusa is a good opposition material. Never meant to rule. Please join CK. He needs support.
This will be an interesting part of politics .
Will be interesting to see which MMD faction he will run back to with his tail between his legs. Mutati faction or Nevers Mumba faction?
NDC
You don’t insult the finger that feeds you Mr Mulusa. Your comments regarding the 42 wheelbarrows did not go well with people who don’t see the fire tenders the way they are. You just called a spade a spade and here you are on the other side of the coin.
You have joined your friend Kambwili as a back bencher and I don’t expect you to start saying nonsense about the PF now that you have been relieved of your duties.
It’s ok to go down as long as u go down telling the truth and fighting for it. Don’t intimidate him . Infact there are a lot of pipo unhappy with HE and PF who are willing to help expose the corruption
Ba Munyenge Munyenge *******..Mr Mulusa was just a nominated MP..he cannot bcome a back bencher.yaba ba PF bena awe mwandi *******..kikikiki
Ba Munyenge
Read the text again! He was a Nominated MP and that nomination has been revoked! He’s not becoming a back bencher.
If indeed he voiced against corruption and incompetence, then such are the men we need.
Point of correction. The finger that used to feed him is the tax paying citizens and not who you are thinking of! It’s said the truth will vindicate you right? Well it will I guess one day in the future for this Lucky man.
He is going a proud man. Very few condenm the fingers that feeds them…he gets the award of bravely 2017. Following in your foot steps in Tutwa ngulube…Leave him with Lusambo to bootlick him only that the siliva from lusambo is posion/acid so you know what might happen to awisi Tasila,a bootlicked leg
Mulusa was trigger happy ask the neighbours in Chilanga how corrupt this guy became after been appointed Minister…Good riddance I’m sure there are many more to go….
He could only go a proud man if he had resigned. But he has been fired. He failed to show collective responsibility and wanted to show off to the public. His MMD is now divided. Just join Kambwili.
i am sure the President will say Mulusa is one of those he has been told is corrupt….corruption fighting back indeed..
Anyone who opposes the Alpha and Omega Edgar Lungu will be destroyed! See your life now Mulusa.
Job well done by ECL!!in life its important to respect your boss!plus they say “you dont bite a finger which feeds you!!!Mulusa closed the red line and these are the results!!hope you were saving while in office!!more will be fired soon as ECL starts biting!!
NJIMBU BB 2017!!
This is shallow thinking. No wonder Zambia continues to struggle despite the abundance of natural resources.
We need leaders, for including ministers, who can stand up for what is right. We don’t want politics of the tummy, whereby ministers can turn a blind eye to wanton corruption just to protect their jobs.
Doing such is simply a recipe for disaster.
Maybe Mulusa asked ECL to pay back the 3 months salary as per concourt ruling on his behalf.
The remaining ones now will be so scared that bootlicking will reach second degree levels.
Respecting a THIEF. My Foot.
Ba njimbu muli chipuba both are fed by tax payers.
NASH,MULUSA WAS NOT A MINISTER THEN
Every thing lungu does is shrouded in secrecy ……..the man lungu is nothing but a corrupt theif…nothing is open incase he is questioned, have you ever wondered why he has never held a free press conference ????
…interesting development indeed…..only one thing come to fore….the will to stump out corruption is not one of the concerns as far as ECL is concerned..its a wait and see situation as it unfold…Kabwe central MP outburst the other day is not from without…
Good riddance!
In a normal functioning Government this should be normal. Loyalty is supreme in politics. But when accusations and counter accusation of corruption labeled against the Government and the leadership, this comes out as selective justice. We will wait to see what follows.
Politics is all about loyalty. Mulusa crossed the line
Not when stealing it is not about loyalty…
An NDC recruit?
I think this is a mistake by our president. He should not have fired Mulusa. Mulusa just told the truth about fire tenders and Zesco load shedding. This will bounce back
I respected bashi tasila now with what is happening even a blind person can differentiate between white and black. Why can’t he copy from his friend MAGUFULI? I have never voted in my life but come 2021?
By the time people realise lungu is totally corrupt it will be too late……
Kambwili has stopped saying loyalty defines a man. Mulusa crossed the line, you can’t condemn your own govt, your appointing authority, not even privately. No wonder he wept in N’gabwe when he found civil servants operating under a tree. He expected the district which was just given its status to have flashing toilets and shopping malls. This man cannot even qualify to talk about corruption because he worked under RB.
If mulusa can speak of corruption its true becoz he sport of a wrong while in gvt.I expect him to bring more of hidden corruptiom ,not loyalt even when your mother has messed up
Who saw that one coming
Only the corruption cartels running state house expected, demanded and saw that one comming for calling the $1million trucks wheel borrows….
Edgar is looking for THE KOSWE.
Takes good hunting skills to dig out the rodents.
Edgar keep digging and laying traps. Recruit expats to help you and call on Zambians to help you hunt the koswes. You can do it.
THAT IS LEADERSHIP.
Call it RADICAL KOSWE ERADICATION (RKE).
Lungu is the king koswe himself…..
Mulusa come and join our Party waiting from my boss Spaka for a press conference, we told you Kaki no be leather
Yes , yes only patriotic zambians who aspire to have jobs like drivers , shop assistant , waiters , barmen to only be reserved for zambians…..the first policy is to revamp mulungushi textiles and have all GRZ uniforms and work safety cloths made there using zambian cotton …..2nd to help people have more money to spend we will assemble solar panels using Zambian copper and encourage domestic use of solar…….3rd all public buildings and houses will need a smoke alarm and fire extinguisher which will be made in Zambia…..
.Mulusa protested against the bad state of the chingola/Solwezi by walk from Chingola to Solwezi, all on
foot!
.Mulusa cried heratly when he inspected Govt projects in the newly established Ngabwe district, when he
found offcers working under tents and trees.
.Mulusa likened the newly acquired fire tenders to wheelbarrows, when compared to the morden fire tenders
that might cost half the price of those bought by our Govt.
.Mulusa blamed the Zambezi River Authority and ZESCO for the load-shedding that was experienced in Zambia because they had eccessively spilt out water from the Kariba Dam.
Mulusa, the man of TRUTH!
At what point were fire trucks collective responsibility before it bore marks of economic subotage by cabinet??
They should pay back for this as well.
How many more of such poor/costly decisions are approved this way??
Application for position of National Planning
Dear sir,
I have carefully followed the PF manifesto and wish to contribute to your agenda.
I have worked on various projects and wish to rearrange the implementation of public projects.
Given the responsibility,expect reduced project costs,timely schedules and quality as direct benefits to taxpayers.
after the boys has mdase money from roads kick back he started hullicinating.
he is not even an mp
2021 fore runners
koswe mumpoto
kolwe mu balya
3massion emotional tribalist
President Lungu has made a decisive action and this should a big lesson to mediocre Ministers. There are not there for themselves but to work extremely hard and smart to uplift the living standards of every Zambian.
Mulusa demonstrated on the Government Forum that he wasn’t a Minister to oversee policy formulation and implementation in such an important Ministry.
The man blamed the engineers for spilling water from Kariba dam as a reason Zambia experienced load shedding? It was really sad and misleading program. The question he and others must answer is “what is the purpose of the spillway gates on a hydro power generation dam?”
Mulusa was right, when $500 million was used to rehabilitate the trubines with cra.p Chinese ones , water was being released in an uncontrollable manner……
I think Mulusa is not surprised by this development.He saw it coming just like the rest of us.How could a serving cabinet minister dare his own government in that manner and say load-shedding was not caused by poor rainfall patterns but by poor decision-making?
Mulusa is actually smiling right now because he knows that the real koswe has been caught in his bait. More popcorn plz
Those who live by the sword will die by the sword. Lucky thought he was Lucky as his name entails but his mouth is so unlucky.
GOODBYE …GOOD RIDDANCE ..THIS CHARACTER IS EDUCATED BUT ALIBE NZELU..
Why ? Becauae he called the 42/42 wheel borrows
Lungu is scared of his own shadow!
Whether ECL contests or not, in 2021, We need to change government. Come what may!!!
Imagine up to 2026 having koswe, dora siliya, nkandu luo? Zambians, lets be realistic, this is about our children. We can allow. Pliz spread the word!!
Biggest problem in Zambia, educated good Zambians do not want to run for office.
KOSWE 2021 KUYABEBELE
It looks like Lucky Mulusa wanted to be fired and jump off the sinking Titanic Ship. Now that he has got his wish and he can now freely join CK’s NDC Party. Lucky Mulusa is relieved to leave Koswe Mumpoto and his rats. There is life beyond Lungu’s World of Thieves. Good Lucky ba Lucky Mulusa.
@Davide & Rule;Tell your Dundumwezi president HH to appoint Lucky Mulusa as minister of national planning after all he is one of you bantustans!!
All PF ministers work closely with ECL,so they make mistakes or do good things together!!!WHY WORK WITH SOMEBODY WHO DO NOT AGREE WITH YOU?Not even upnd’s Kainde can accept that.in fact HH is more deadly than ECL.all upnd bantustan MPs fear Kainde the way people fear DEATH!!!I recall when Mr Sata appointed Hon.Chinga Miyutu as deputy minister in 2011 or 2012,Mr Miyutu gave away this job within 24hrs after HH warned him together with other upnd mps!!i met Miyutu at Arcades and he was lost and very upset with HH.but he had no option since he knew he cannot retain his seat in tongaland under PF!!!SO LETS BE REAL HERE GUYS!!LOYALTY IS VERY VITAL…
You PF rats have no shame ati we steal and eat together !
By the way njimbu can you tell the nation who started calling you pf caders as rats ?? Now you even have a song ba koswe mumpoto….
We told you , we lead the narrative….
Mr Lucky Mulusa wanted to be eating with both hands as late President Sata would put it…If Mr Mulusa had integrity he would have resigned his Cabinet position if he was not happy with the Government but instead he became trigger happy and pompous because of a few moneys he made…He wasn’t even an elected MP like Chi Mudala Chikambwili…
H.E would have done better had he fired Kapyyongo.At this juncture it seems Mulu is just a sacrificial lamp!
Fired for having the integrity of speaking out against corruption and being the voice of reason. Well done Mr Mulusa.
If it was Kampyongo or Dora silica fired it would have been the greatest news in Zambia, since multiparty politics in 1991.
When applying for employment from ECL’s now…pliz don’t forget to say “sir I ll be a humble,royal and a secret keeper”then you ll coordinate with him….join with new ideas of stealing,you ll be adopted
Good luck mulusa,you have shown bravely
Yeah, the real thieves are still in govt, right? Like the controlling officers at the Ministry of Education? The PS who should have lost his job way back? Actually, that’s a chap who shouldn’t have been appointed in the first place! And there are several other party cadres that are being protected! This is a kleptocracy alright! It’s about time we kicked out these thieving scumbags!
Not my president