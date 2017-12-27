President Edgar Lungu has fired Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa.

President Lungu has also revoked the nomination of Mr. Mulusa as a nominated member of Parliament.

This is according to a brief statement released to the media by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

“His Excellency Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has terminated the services of Hon Lucky Mulusa as National Planning Minister and also revoked his nomination as Member of Parliament with immediate effect, ” read the brief statement.

No reasons were given for Mr Mulusa’s dismisal

In October , National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa’s statement in which he likened the 42 fire tenders to wheelbarrows has gotten him into trouble with the PF leadership.

Four PF members have wrote to President Lungu to press for Mr Mulusa’s sacking accusing him of breaching of cabinet collective responsibility.

The four members then stated that Mr Mulusa had become “trigger happy” in issuing his statements adding that they could not have Ministers making a mockery of other Ministers hence abrogating provisions of the law.

The petition demanded that that stern action to be taken against Mr Mulusa who was a nominated Member of Parliament.

The Petitioner also requested that a Commission of Inquiry be instituted in order to establish whether the statement or action by Mr Mulusa could be prosecuted.

Below is the full Statement from Statehouse

PRESIDENT LUNGU TERMINATES MULUSA‘S APPOINTMENT

LUSAKA, (Wednesday, 27th December, 2017)–His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia has terminated the appointment of Hon. Lucky Mulusa as Minister of National Development Planning. The President has also revoked Mr Mulusa’s nomination as Member of Parliament.

The decision is pursuant to the powers vested in the President under Article 92 (2)(e)of the Constitution of Zambia read with Section 26 of the Interpretations of the General Provisions Act, Chapter 2 of the Laws of Zambia.

The Head of State has thanked Mr Mulusa for the services he rendered to the country and wished him well in his future endevours.

Issued by:

AMOS CHANDA

SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT

(PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS)

STATE HOUSE