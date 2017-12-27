Luanshya District Commissioner Joel Chibuye has described the death of Luanshya prominent farmer John Enwright who died in a road traffic accident yesterday as a huge blow to the economic prospects in the District.
And Mr. Chibuye says the condition of Kendra Enwright wife to the deceased is stable and she is responding well to treatment.
Mr. Chibuye said according to family members Mrs. Enwright suffered three broken ribs and a fractured hip, deep cut on the thigh but that she was responding well to treatment.
“I can confirm that a family member says she is responding well to treatment and the family is still recovering from the shock and are yet to make a tentative program for the funeral of Mr. Enwright, ” Mr. Chibuye said.
He confirmed that the accident victim was still admitted to Maryberg hospital in Ndola after she was evacuated from luanshya mine hospital yesterday.
And the District Commissioner said the death of Mr. Enwright was a blow to the economic prospects of the district.
Mr. Chibuye said the deceased had great entrepreneurial prospects among the bee hives, Aquaculture, cattle and goat keeping which created jobs for the local community.
He noted that both President Edgar Lungu and the First Lady visited the Enwright Farm when they visited luanshya on two separate occasions from which a number of investment plans aimed at developing the district were discussed.
“It is very sad to note that all those investment plans that were intended to develop the District and create jobs would not come to fruition” he indicated.
Mr. Chibuye has since wished the Enwright family heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Luanshya and wished the patient a speedy recovery.
Enwright was a prominent Farmer, proprietor of Liverndale farms in Luanshya and was popularly known as Kafwankumba among Luanshya Residents.
He died on the spot yesterday morning in a road traffic accident at fisenge near the blind centre along the Luanshya Ndola Road.
Sad to hear about Pastor John. I had the pleasure of spending a day with he on his banana farm in Fisenge in August 2004. He had transformed the area into a banana-producing belt. Profit from the venture funded his seminary. Passionate about the young pastors he was training, and sustainable forestry to supply his saw mill. Born in Katanga Province to American parents. His father was a preacher. It was that legacy he was carrying on. He was a beacon of inspiration for the youths in Luanshya District.
Never heard of him.
RIP Sir.
Thanks
Bb2014,2016
@Mushota you are inconsequential even when you pass on, no-one will notice! As a matter of fact, I respect this type of investors who live and work with the local people than those Indians who operate KCM or is it Mopani!
So sad. Farm is located just about a kilometer or two from Baluba Motel as you are going to Ndola from Kitwe. Or about 20km from Ndola when travelling to Kitwe.
It’s really a blow for many.
John was probably one of the greatest warriors and Kingdom developers I’ve ever known in my life – he was a modern day King David and loved people and loved God. John you will be missed so much but I will see you again on my own graduation day. Nathan, Kendra, Bryan and the rest of the Enright’s – keep on rockin it and my prayers are with you – call me if you need anything!!!!
Love – Brian White
Early settlers, came with bible and mirrors……..ended up with our land.
The DC called him a job creator, what happened to part ownership. They grab our land, pay our people peanuts and you call them job creators! Equal partnership is the only way out of poverty and not slave wage jobs.