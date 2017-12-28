Chief Sinadambwe of the Tonga people in Siavonga district of Southern province has expressed concern over the poor road network in his chiefdom.

He has therefore appealed to government to intervene in order for development to be achieved in his area.

The chief pointed out that the Sianyolo-Dambwe, Sianyolo-Chimata and the Chaanga/Chikankata roads are in a deplorable state especially during the rain season when they become impassable.

The traditional leader said the works that the Siavonga district council started on the Sinyolo-Dambwe road was not completed.

He noted that the local authority only worked on some portions to enable people who were attending the Lwiindi traditional ceremony to have an easy passage.

Chief Sinadambwe noted that the Chaanga/Chikankata road is vital for his subjects to have access to medical services at Chikankata hospital which is only 35 kilometres (km) away unlike the Siavonga hospital where people cover the distance of 120 km to get there.

He said the road cannot be accessed by any vehicle because it is completely impassable.

He also disclosed that the Lakeshore road from Dibwi to Sianyolo is impassable adding that people have difficulties travelling to access farming inputs and to sell their agricultural produce.

Chief Sinadambwe further said the Melengo-Chikanzaya road in Ibwemunyama in Chirundu district needs urgent attention it is also in a bad state.

“My appeal is that government should work on the bad state of the roads in my chiefdom so that people have free movement to take their agriculture products to the market and to have easy access to health facilities,” he said.

Chief Sinadambwe said the poor state of the road is greatly affecting development in his chiefdom.