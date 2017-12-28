The Village Water Zambia Organisation has contributed in reducing the prevalence rate of diarrhoea cases through the provision of clear water to rural local communities of Western province.

Provincial Village Water Zambia Manager Mubiana Muyangwa noted that before the programme was implemented, half of the population of Western province did not have access to safe water.

Mr. Muyangwa added that 15 percent of children under the age of five were dying of diarrhoea related diseases in the region before the programme was implemented.

He explained that Village Water Zambia is expected to construct 1,231 new boreholes operated by hand pumps and 10 solar powered water reticulation system in Kalabo, Mongu, Sesheke, Shangombo, Kaoma, Lukulu, Senanga, Mwandi, Mulobezi, Sioma, Nalolo, Mitete, Luampa, Nkeyema, Limulunga and Sikongo districts respectively.

He said the objective of the programme was to provide sustainable and equitable access to improved water supply and sanitation among the people in the region.

Mr. Muyangwa said the programme further aims at improving access to basic needs, improved health and poverty alleviation for most rural population.

He said the village water programme has also embarked on sensitizing rural communities on the danger of open defecations.

He expressed optimism that the programme will positively benefit and improve safety behavior of people in the province.

Mr. Muyangwa pointed out that while interventions are expected to result in overall environment and public health improvements in Western Province, potential adverse environmental and social impacts can occur if the water supply and sanitation activities are not properly designed.

And Village Water Zambia Project Officer James Munembo said the project will significantly help in protecting the lives of most marginalized and vulnerable communities in the region.

Mr. Munembo said the initiative approach was part of the broader national water supply and sanitation programme which is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB).