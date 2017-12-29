

Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale has said there was need to fight smuggling at all times at Kazungula border post.

Mr. Hamukale explained that there were many ways that make smuggling rampant at a point of entry.

He cited high border charges as compared to other neighbouring countries as some of the factor that promote smuggling in Zambian borders.

Speaking when he addressed different stakeholders at Kazungula district town council, Mr. Hamukale said smuggling of goods to avoid paying tax retards the country’s development.

Meanwhile, chairperson for the clearing and insurance companies at Kazungula border Lackson Phiri disclosed that a lot of people in the area were very ignorant about clearing procedures.

Mr. Phiri explained that most traders did not know about the charges hence they were in the habit of avoiding passing through the normal channel thinking that they would be charged huge sums of money.

He said there were a lot of incidences where people would use illegal routes after buying goods from the neighbouring countries yet certain goods would not even attract a fee.

Mr. Phiri suggested that there should be some sensitization on cross border traders regarding clearing procedures so that they can know about the goods that need to be declared and paid for.

And national chairperson for Cross Border Traders Association (CBTA) Mwape Lukwesa assured the stakeholders that an office will be opened at Kazungula border in March next year to carefully handle issues of smuggling.

Mr. Lukwesa said cross border traders will be sensitized on how best to conduct their businesses efficiently and effectively.