MINISTER of Local Government and Housing, Hon. Vincent Mwale says his ministry has come up with a solution which will allow local authorities to issue municipal bonds so that they can invest in low cost housing.

This is among the initiatives for the upgrade of slams into proper settlements as directed by His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

“We want to be able to upgrade these slams into proper settlements. The only challenge normally is how we mobilise resources. We have come up with a solution as ministry of local government to be able to allow our local authorities to issue municipal bonds so that they can invest low cost housing,” said Mr. Mwale.

He added that the law provides for such resource mobilisation by local authorities and that the idea is in an effort to reduce the burden from Central Government.

“The new constitution does allow local authorities to borrow and to raise money through the stock market and be able to invest in infrastructure. This is happening all over the world and in South Africa the councils don’t depend on central government.”

He explained that people that are at the tail end of the spectrum, the low income earners that don’t really have good jobs will be able to find the housing units affordable.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local government is in the process of fast tracking the policy formulation that speaks to the idea and it has so far received financial support from UN Habitat as well as the Ministry of Finance inorder to expedite the process.

“Once we have a policy in place, that will deal with urbanization, and how to upgrade slams, and also going forward how we are going to you know introduce new settlements areas we think that we will be able to deal with this matter.” He said.

Mr. Mwale said this at a Joint Press Briefing by Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Minister of Local Government Hon. Vincent Mwale, Water and Sanitation PS, Mr Chomba which was held at Ndeke House earlier today where the minister of Health Hon Dr Chitalu Chilufya announced the invocation of the Public Health Act as a Measure to arrest the prevailing Cholera Situation.