Government has dismissed allegations levelled against senior Government officers that they were involved in the illegal exportation of Mukula logs.

Defense Permanent Secretary Stard Mwale told a media briefing held at his office today that the allegation is false and malicious.

The PS however, said government officials found wanting in the illegal mukula logs would be dealt with accordingly.

Mr. Mwale disclosed that investigations have been instituted and warned members of the public that defense and security personnel are on high alert and would sternly deal with those involved in illegal exportation of Mukula tree.

“The nation may wish to know that allegations that senior government officials were involved in the illegal exportation of mukula logs is false. Government has mandated ZAFFICO to export the illegally harvested and confiscated mukula logs to China on its behalf,” the PS said.

He said the ban of the ‘government trophy’ is still enforce.

Meanwhile, the PS has disclosed that the Zambia Forest and Forestry industries (ZAFFICO) has been mandated by government to export the illegally harvested and confiscated precious mukula logs to China.

Mr. Mwale stated that ZAFFICO was transporting 21 containerized trucks from Lusaka to Chirundu and from Mporokoso to Chirundu when they were intercepted by suspected opposition UPND cadres in Shimabala area.

Mr. Mwale said ZAFFICO officials escorting the trucks were robbed off in the process.

He further disclosed that K30,000 was allegedly stolen in the fracas and security wings are investigating the matter to bring the culprits to book.

He said the trucks laden with mukula were later taken to Zambia National Service Kafue Camp and Chilanga Police Station for safety following alert defense officers who rushed at the scene.

The PS advised political party cadres to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

Mr. Mwale said cadres must report to the relevant defense and security wings if they suspect anything.

And Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned youths in the party against indiscipline. This is in view of what he terms unwarranted misuse of social media by young people.

Mr. Kampyongo said that youths who are in a habit of using the name of the party to engage in such activities will not be tolerated anymore.

Mr. Kampyongo said that as PF national youth chairperson he will ensure such youths are brought to book. Mr. Kampyongo, who is also Minister of Home Affairs, is not happy with some Party youths abusing social media to react to issues.

Mr. Kampyongo is disappointed with a named youth for challenging him to explain why he was interacting with an opposition Member of Parliament.

Mr. Kampyongo said this in Shiwang’andu district where he is on a tour of his constituency