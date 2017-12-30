Government has dismissed allegations levelled against senior Government officers that they were involved in the illegal exportation of Mukula logs.
Defense Permanent Secretary Stard Mwale told a media briefing held at his office today that the allegation is false and malicious.
The PS however, said government officials found wanting in the illegal mukula logs would be dealt with accordingly.
Mr. Mwale disclosed that investigations have been instituted and warned members of the public that defense and security personnel are on high alert and would sternly deal with those involved in illegal exportation of Mukula tree.
“The nation may wish to know that allegations that senior government officials were involved in the illegal exportation of mukula logs is false. Government has mandated ZAFFICO to export the illegally harvested and confiscated mukula logs to China on its behalf,” the PS said.
He said the ban of the ‘government trophy’ is still enforce.
Meanwhile, the PS has disclosed that the Zambia Forest and Forestry industries (ZAFFICO) has been mandated by government to export the illegally harvested and confiscated precious mukula logs to China.
Mr. Mwale stated that ZAFFICO was transporting 21 containerized trucks from Lusaka to Chirundu and from Mporokoso to Chirundu when they were intercepted by suspected opposition UPND cadres in Shimabala area.
Mr. Mwale said ZAFFICO officials escorting the trucks were robbed off in the process.
He further disclosed that K30,000 was allegedly stolen in the fracas and security wings are investigating the matter to bring the culprits to book.
He said the trucks laden with mukula were later taken to Zambia National Service Kafue Camp and Chilanga Police Station for safety following alert defense officers who rushed at the scene.
The PS advised political party cadres to desist from taking the law into their own hands.
Mr. Mwale said cadres must report to the relevant defense and security wings if they suspect anything.
And Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned youths in the party against indiscipline. This is in view of what he terms unwarranted misuse of social media by young people.
Mr. Kampyongo said that youths who are in a habit of using the name of the party to engage in such activities will not be tolerated anymore.
Mr. Kampyongo said that as PF national youth chairperson he will ensure such youths are brought to book. Mr. Kampyongo, who is also Minister of Home Affairs, is not happy with some Party youths abusing social media to react to issues.
Mr. Kampyongo is disappointed with a named youth for challenging him to explain why he was interacting with an opposition Member of Parliament.
Mr. Kampyongo said this in Shiwang’andu district where he is on a tour of his constituency
we kno these faces on videos,and lusakatimes pic,none of them belong to the opposition,this makes your statement sir very suspicious,too much twisting,why was state house vehicle involved,why it has taken two days to respond,why use zaffico to export these logs,why was the public not informed in advance,why the defence ps is issuing this statement instead of zaffico or police chief .this is fake.
Come on now! Why is defence permanent Secretary issuing a statement, ,,,ZAFFICO, is not under ministry of defence, this should be a police case/criminal case, there’s a ban on mukula tree export announced by Edgar lungu himself,
Tables overturned yet against UPND. How could UPND manage to be waving fists like PF cadres?
Kaiser mwaume, from Chest on clinic cleaner to PF political mnupu
In Zemunda, this is pure coup. PF ministries are paralyised.
Army everywhere, is it ZANU-PF mania?
Yesterday it was Green Buffaloes vs cholera.
Today its Green Buffaloes vs Forest Rangers.
A few days ago this is what the minister said and I copy and paste”Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata has said all illegal cargoes of Mukula logs that have been seized by the state will be forfeited to the state and sold off.Ms. Kapata said the Zambia Forestry and Forestry Industries Corporation (ZAFFICO) Limited will auction off the contraband. She was speaking when she addressed ministerial staff in Ndola today.
Now tell us why ka defence ps is trying to tell lies to the nation.By the time these thugs are booted out in 2021, they would have mortgaged the country to the Chinese.
Why ca’t we process the mukula tree ourselves than export it raw?
Hon Kampyongo, could you answer why you’re exporting round logs against the law. No log or even a can’t (squared log) can be exported from Zambia. Why are you exporting these confiscated logs when you should stockpile them like you do for elephant tusks? The vehicles escorting those logs were not for ZAFFICO why? Continue defending the indefensible. You’re just postponing the inevitable. The writing is on the wall
Very incoherent statements!! What are they talking about??
How the statement has a UPND twist when all the recordings are from people that are calling on Lungu to intervene because they love him so much and want to enjoy together?
The Defense PS is lying period
But why can’t we process the same Mukula within the country and make various products out of it. Why export in its raw form? We won’t buy such an explanation because just yesterday, Kapata Jean said Mukula would be auctioned locally. She didn’t say the product would be exported. Credit to the PF cadres for once who did a noble thing, they need to be commended not condemned
I told you that is what the theives will say……then was were state house officials escorting the logs ?? Why were the public not updated on the export in process , was it a state secreate ?
And Jean Kapata just told us yesterday that all confiscated mukula Will be auctioned, was the auction supposed to be done in China? You have really embarrassed some of us who supported you in the last elections. Failed project
They didn’t act from without, they were given information by the people from within. The govt system is leaking
Agreed.
That is what happened….the theives in state house were rushing to export the contraband without procedures or without informing relevant authorities and some gallant citizens informed those youths …
Country men and women, I think it is time to commence impeachment proceedings against ECL. We cannot afford this circus anymore. The chap is not serious about national Affairs and the country’s development agenda. ALungu pull your act together….or else some people will come after the criminals around you.
Why does he have a white body guard behind him?
Totally contrary to what Jean said: all Mukuka logs to be auctioned. Why is Zaffico exporting them under the cover of night?
What an interesting story. Your Excellency Mr President Sir some of our people don’t mean well for our party.
What was the rush ???
I get the feeling One ECL is going to bring out his big stick and whip some people.
Watch this space. the Zaffico man was trembling on TV.
Mr kudos, the day you accept lungu is deeply involved in endemic corruption, you will realise…
May it now sink in your thick skull that you are just a social media supporter and what nice things you post about your party is nothing but hogwash.The top brass in your corrupt party but doesn’t care about what the nation says or thinks. Happy new year!
How much has China paid for those logs? Why didn’t the officers at the scene say anything? Why are you issuing two different statements – the minister said logs would be auctioned now the PS says they have been sold. Something fishy is going on.
This is unbelievable! ZAFFICO is exporting timber? I thought ZAFFICO should process timber. Exporting on for who? Now is Jean Kapata going to be fired for lying that there will auction all confiscated Mukwa timber?
That is what happened….the theives in state house were rushing to export the contraband without procedures or without informing relevant authorities and some gallant citizens informed those youths and exposed their evil schemes..
This was all meant to steal money by underdeclearing how much was raised….the theives from statehouse including kapoyongo were going to share the money and not even say how much was sold for…..
All the cats are out of bag (lions, tigers, leopards, lynxx’s, chetah’s, tabby cats and so on). The whole thing stinks badly. The way the logs have been moved, the way the law has been flouted, the lack of documentation, the funky story about the wood being bought at auction then actually being confiscated. This Just reeks of graft and corruption, I suspect that some people wanted to grant themselves an early 2018 x-mas present. THis is like a man being caught with his trousers around his ankles and with a condom on with the neighbors wife with her legs spread eagled and her knickers off. The the guy says that he was just administer an anti fungal cream using an applicator condom.
In life it is always better to be transparent about everything especially when dealing with matters of public interest which are sensitive.The government should have informed the nation by making it clear that the trucks that would be passing from point A to B would be carrying mukula logs for a named purpose
How can they inform when lungu , kaponyngo and gang wanted to steal half or 3/4ers of the sale ???
PF you are embarrassing yourselves. There seem to be no UPND members in all pictures.
You mean you want to lose all people supporting you?
Please change.
This is disguising you koswes. Why do you want to bring UPND in something that is purely internal. Those were well know PF/NDP cadres. This smearing by a civil servant will backfire.
But the big question is why export to China using Chirundu border instead of Nakonde to Port of Dar?
Zoona this is koswe mumpoto.
They have cleared up all the nations reserves,borrowed till the nation is not in a position to borrow anymore[though the great leader says he will continue borrowing and those complaining should shut up],now they have reached mukula,what insatiable greed.