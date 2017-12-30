State House says investigations have been completed into the incident where truckloads of Mukula logs were intercepted yesterday in Kafue District by some individuals.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda disclosed to ZANIS in a statement that the Joint Operations Committee (JOC) immediately instituted investigations into the matter last night.
Mr Chanda said President Edgar Lungu was made aware of the incident in which some members of the public in Kafue District intercepted trucks laden with Mukula logs on Kafue Road.
He said the Committee which comprises various security wings tasked to control the illegal trafficking of Mukula logs in the country will soon issue a comprehensive statement regarding the Mukula logs incident.
Yesterday, Patriotic Front youths impounded nine trucks loaded with Mukula logs which they say were being allegedly being illegally exported.
The PF youths also alleged that a named State House official, who was driving a Land Cruiser Reg No ALG 3464, was escorting the trucks to ensure smooth passage at check points.
The cadres, who filmed themselves after impounding the trucks, complained that senior members of the party were benefiting from the illegal export of Mukula whilst disadvantaging others.
“Right now, no one is trading in Mukula, but right behind me with Elijah and Mumba, there are nine 40 foot trucks loaded with Mukula which was prohibited. So tell us, is it only ZAFICO which has a license to trade in Mukula? We need to know because us as PF youths countrywide, we are youths of action. They told us that there is no trading of Mukula so there are illegal traders,” a woman said in one of the videos.
“As PF youths who mean well for the President of Zambia, we want to protect President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, anyone who is transporting is illegally doing so these trucks are not going anywhere. As PF youths, we will not sit down and allow people looting money outside the country when we can actually do this within ourselves within our country. So we won’t let go of these trucks. We will die from right here. They impounded two trucks of Mukula from me but others are exporting.”
The trucks are currently parked at Chilanga Police station and the cadres have vowed that they will not be released until they get answers.
We want action, we are all aware! This is clearly clueless president
Do we still have Police in Zambia.?
More money in our pockets? Is that what you mean’t?
QUOTE: “State House says investigations have been completed into the incident where truckloads of Mukula logs were intercepted yesterday in Kafue District by some individuals…..He said the Committee which comprises various security wings tasked to control the illegal trafficking of Mukula logs in the country will soon issue a comprehensive statement regarding the Mukula logs incident.”
The laissez-faire attitude by State House is very depressing. If State House in implicated in a very embarrassing scandal; and investigations into the incidence have been completed; and the report submitted to the President, why should State House delegate the Statement? Amos Chanda was implicated in a corruption scandal, the President and Amos himself comment. Why in this instance, State House is…
…continued: Why is State House in this instance mum on the scandal? These daily scandals at State House are pretty nauseating. The more State House passes the back, the more we confirm the allegations are true, especially when even PF Hierarchy is mum. When Musenge was attacked in the name of PF, the PF hierarchy was quick to dispel the story. Now, this one, the videos and pictures are all there to see; the PF cadres has implicated State House in a scandal, and both State House and PF hierarchy are mum????????? OMG!
Jeko – the Police are there but the Police Commissioners are appointed by the same thief who renews their contracts. We need to sort out our Governance issues…the President has too much power!!
We told you during the elections that you are being used by Lungu & his corrupt elements, but you were too busy dancing to DUNUNA REVERSE & insulted us. Did you get the 500,000 jobs you were promised???
We told told you about TASILA LUNGU’s involvement in the MUKULA trade, but you called us names.
To PF-Youths: You created this monster, please feed it.
Ati ‘a named State house official’ ,,, we all know its kaizer Zulu, ,,,
@Ndobo, but I wonder why the PF cadres fear people with pistols at state house. Jean need baptise Kaizer.
Somehow let’s praise these PF-cadres, the burned mukula traders, who knew that those trucks had mukula logs.
WHY ARE STATE HOUSE VEHICLES BEING USED TO ESCORT ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES??
LUNGU = KOSWE MU MPOTO
LUNGU = KOSWE MU MPOTO
How docile can a nation of people be? Zambians were told that lungu stole money from a widow. Yet they elected him president. Do you think a wicked heartless creature like this would stop stealing just because he has become president? Well he is president and stealing, plunder and corruption have also jumped up and spiraling out of control. And people are just simply paralyzed like a rabbit before a snake, unable to do anything about it. How long are you going to tolerate this nonsense? At the rate lungu and his thugs are plundering the resources, there will be nothing left. Action against these bandits must be taken now! Not in 2021!!
A piece of cheese for the rodents
lovely this is what we must be doing without fear or favour. next please lets look into contract awarding. trust me this country will develop not fighting amongst each other.
A monkey aware of his fellow monkeys stealing maize in the maize field [Full Stop] He can not even bother to say it himself!!
Kekekekek! off course he is aware ,, those stolen items are for him and Kaiser Zulu
That is lawlessness at its worse, how can cadres do that. Where are the police officers???
The police are under instruction to let the logs pass…
Since when did PF cadres became police officers? Are they acting in name of responsible citizens?
This is what it means to recruit a president from a beer hall.
How is this the president’s fault??? If you were born in a beer hall, don’t blame everyone!!!
The corruption is worst under his watch , who should be blamed for the endemic corruption sweeping the country ??
Did corruption totally stop under Levy?? What about the corruption at Lands Ministry, the family tree??? Blame those doing the corruption not the president.
Levy stood proud to fight corruption loudly…….just show you how serious levy was, even known crookes like Jimmy fingers started driving a finished corolla in Lusaka fearing mwanawase…..and there is no way levy would have accepted being called a corrupt theif like lungu…..
Zambian Citizen, the president is the president. The back stops with him. That’s what it means to be a president. It is not an easy job. It’s only Edgar Lungu who thinks he can perform such a difficult job, simply by flying around, and half of the time, under the influence of liquor. That is impractical. Please check the latest – cholera is claiming the lives of innocent citizens in Lusaka! No, I was not born in a beer hall. Please check-out with president Edgar Lungu. You will be surprised of how much of the inside of a beer hall he knows, and how little of the board room he does. We are paying the price for recruiting our president from a beer hall. Sad.
Just shows how empty a tin you are, Chita Lodge flourished during Levy’s presidency. It was extended to a double storey building in 2005 or so before he started exploring expansion to RIMO- Jimmy was driving an x-trail by then. Levy stood proud??? And the corruption at Lands Ministry?? The family tree?? Zambian Airways getting fraudulent loans???
@Imute: If those are the tactics your parents showed you in beerhalls, it doesn’t apply to everyone. A president world over cannot be omnipotent like God, that’s why he appoints a team. If there are bad eggs, he just has to replace them. Samukonga was a personal favourite of Levy but he let him down. Is it Levy’s fault?? That drunkard rubbish is nothing but opposition propaganda meant to smear the president’s personality. What cholera, iwe??? Have you seen the latest CSO report??? Inflation steady at 6.1%, $42m trade surplus for NovemberPF is in control!!!
Citizen…..just shut up with your arse licking….ask people who know when Chungu was deliberately driving a while Toyota corrolla to avoid mwanawase…..
@Spaka you brainless skunk. You will never tell me any lies about Jimmy, we grew up in the same neighbourhood and i know him personally. He is just a smart businessman who is adding value to the economy and tourism. Have you seen what he has sone at RIMO in Kafue and Samfya??
Citizen….. just shut up…. I will not even tell you how or how much I know Mr Chungu, I am not that childish……..ask George….
Iwe, you can’t convince me with your lies. I know what I know and experienced. Not your smelly f.a.rts on this platform!!!
Ok
Hehehehe…..
These are wasted years indeed…it takes PF cadres to stop these trucks; this just shows how stinking rotten this system has become…we have truly become a banana republic under this lazy corrupt moron Edgar!!
Wasted to have 1.d.i.0ts like you fa.r.t.ing all the time. I fail to see how the president is connected to this, even the cadre above has mentioned the culprits.
Culprits from state house……state house is a den of theives……and who occupies state house ?????
So ECL should put surveillance on state house officials 24/7???
NO, ITS THIEVES MANOEUVRING EACH OTHER ON ILLEGAL DEALS. THEY WILL BE GIVEN BIG KHAKI ENVELOPES AND ASKED TO KEEP QUIET BECAUSE “MR EVIDENCE” IS GETTING EMBRACED BY THE DAY, THERE IS A CORRUPTION OUTBREAK.
So who is to blame if state house is being allowed to be a den and head quarters of corruption and looting ?? HH ??
And I fail to see why the drunk lazy corrupt President is not involved ..have you seen the footage on social media??
That corruption exists only in your sick and twisted mind, you pathetic upnd skunk!!! Like your type persecuted FTJ with fake corruption only for him to be acquitted. You will never win the fight against corruption through media attacks on personalities.
Citizen you corrupt rat of a theif….you are on record saying kambwili was being arrested imminently for corruption…….for calling lungu a corrupt theif….thst was 3 month ago , we are still waiting ???
We wont fall for that corruption s.t.u.p.1.dity your kind duped us with during Levy’s time. We want evidence and convictions. Gone is corrupt Fred to trumpet your lies. ECL believes in justice and wants to strengthen institutions that will combat corruption, not your personality attacks on your percieved enemies-2021, ni Lungu nafuti!!!
Citizen..hehehe
But you were telling us 3 months ago kambwili is about to get arrested ??? Was that not a personal attack ??? Hehehehe
Sorry if you have wasted yes at least people like me? HH, GBM, Carl Irwin have had our businesses flourish.
Where is Kanganja????
With him at the helm of law enforcement we have seen the most lawless police force! Always Ni wrong move!!!
What lungu and the other PF koswe theives will say is that those logs where the logs that have been thus far confisticated……and we’re being transported to a safe storage…
PF has lost the moral mandate to govern! This is the worst chapter in the history of this nation and these guys have the impunity and audacity to think they should go for another term in office? It is ECL to blame! He is aiding and abetting criminal activities. It pains to see cadres taking the roles for police and police taking the role of spectators. ECL is presiding over a very corrupt administration. It’s now clear why they needed the Chinese in Police. All Zambian Citizens who love their country should start the process to impeach this man to step down otherwise our country is in serious trouble with this low calibre of leaders! We’ll have nothing left for our children at this rate. PF is oozing pus that we cannot stand any more as citizens who want the best for their country…
Hmmm…interesting. So when MMD cadres were cutting up land at CK marble in garden house, did Levy lose the morality to govern?? When Geoffrey Samukonga was fired for corruption, was Levy to blame?? Impeachment?? You don’t impeach a president on social media, you do it with a majority in parliament…Oh let me remind you, opposition only has 54 out of 150 seats….
Beware the cadre thugs that are being raised. First, they focussed their anger and violence on the opposition but now it is turned on their party and already touching State House. Fear is slowly but surely being eliminated. I hope President Lungu has realised what he has created.
Even the reg no. Of the state house vehicle is indicated. The man that stays at State house is just quiet. What does one enfer…….
Please leave the President alone! Is the President a policeman?
This simply shows what hatred can do to a hater’s mind. Your hate will not change things. Be proactive like the PF youths who did that excellent job.The trucks are now at a police station. Thumbs up ? to the PF youths!
What a strange, strange state of affairs we have going on. This is way too strange.
Security wings were escorting the trucks of Mukuka logs?
I’m really fearing for my party. This is weird. Beyond belief!
Mr. Kudos, you have not been sounding like yourself lately. I know believe, with all sincerity, that you are an honest gentleman.
Sorry, I screwed up: “Mr. Kudos, you have not been sounding like yourself lately. I now believe, with all sincerity, that you are an honest gentleman.”
Those ediot youths have no legal authority to detain anything.
Let them get real jobs and leave this sort of stuff to professionals.
No wonder! This explains why Jean Kapata was talking about auctioning of these Mukuka logs.
she got wind of it.
I smell a rat, no pun intended
Zambians donot be so ignorant , all Zambians have a duty to promoted national property and trophies and that we are all empowered by law to even arrest a police abrogating the law with what call citizen arrest, so we can say to those cadres is job well done and that is patriotism .
Also note that some stupid cadres are using the President’s name to steal and others are not , this is the sign that we are moving forward , also that we are all to protect Zambia and not the President at all that is what is called patriotism and not political patronage at all. Kanganja and ACC Chief should all resign for their failure of duty .
@Imutwe some of us may support the Government of the day and our party founded by the Great His Excellency MCS the late. But we stand for the nation first before everything else. Do not be discouraged by my lack of faith in the opposition especially hopeless Akainde.
My message has always been the same. The nation first. And don’t be misled by opposition cadres like Gay Jay.
Only you and my fellow Zambians can protect the land. Let’s wait for more details on this strange story.
as it unfolds.
You will be lucky if anything unfolds….the brown envelopes are already flying……
Mr. Kudos, thanks for the addition of a “w” to my name. It changes the meaning significantly – Imute, meaning a hunter to Imutwe, a head! I perfectly understand.
No surprise here. These are the wasted years of Zambia.
Dununa Liveshi! *sic
Hahaha ka poor Zambian citizen is all alone in his protection of the most clueless leader this side of the equator. Shall we ‘re Christian thee Bowman ‘bootlicker’ the second?
@dudelove: I believe in the truth. Since the you knew Sata had chosen ECL to take over, he changed from an unknown minister to the most corrupt person in Africa. You expect me to believe that sh#t??? We know the corruption GBM, Kabimba, Kambwili, hh, M’membe were involved in and they hated the fact that they have to answer to this unknown guy. Then all of a sudden they are angels today??? HOW??? He resisted their rubbish and that’s why they hate him. These unsavoury characters tried to hijack the country and they failed. Now they want to paint an innocent man black…won’t work for me!!!
Mudala when a company is not doing well who is blamed? CEO or the employees? Who is in charge of strategy for the company to turn a profit? Who is accountable to shareholders? Your defence of Lungu is basically saying he has no idea what is going on in his gov’t so what the eff is he doing as president????
Here is a fact.Lungu lost his law licence coz of fraud. Direct me to a fact about HH and GBMs corruption
Company and country differ. It’s not a straight comparison. Levy had corrupt guys like Samukonga, can we blame it on him??? It’s Samukonga who was corrupt. Police are there to direct us on what just happened, president can’t be everywhere. Lungu lost his licence?? Check your facts again, he got his license suspended, convinced the LAZ disciplinary committee and got it back. What you are talking about is opposition rubbish that will never stick!!! GBM, remem
…remember the ZESCO MD reporting him to Sata for trying to hijack the poles contract?? Remember him rearranging the procurement departments of ZAF, Army, ZNS then all his relatives getting contracts and free rides on ZAF aeroplanes?? hh, well that’s the biggest of them, privatization, transferring Saturnia funds to tax havens, not paying pensioners, paradise papers…
Lungu paid back the k36,000 he defrauded Mrs Kanyanta and only got his licence back after he became Minister. Every gov’t has corrupt elements but in the case of Mwanawasa you can only cite one person. With PF it has been institutionalised and that’s why you have your own youths turning against you..what does that say about the competence of your leadership? Sturdy Mwale is so confused he is saying UPND youths intercepted those trucks. Lungu does not have the leadership credentials to even run a college
Institutionalized my arse!! What about the family tree that institutionalized corruption with Maureen Mwanawasa as head??? The corruption at Lands Ministry right under Levy’s nose??? If your mother couldn’t run a college, don’t blame Lungu. As I said, your strategy was to discredit a man who was chosen on merit and your preferred candidate rejected!!! DON’T HATE THE PLAYER, HATE THE GAME!!!
It’s very strange behavior coming from the UPND cadres.
It’s not only ECL who has the duty to protect Zambia.
It’s every citizen.
Lucky,we have youths who are alert and responsible.
Senior citizen teach your boss ECL how to steal, he is becoming more careless. His silence on such matters implies guilt and involvement. Smart thieves will be out there defending themselves and not speaking via someone else. big fish like him will be the first to be prosecuted & not mouthpieces like Amos
How about I teach your mother how to be a smarter prostitute???