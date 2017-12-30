President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Liberia’s President-elect George Weah for emerging victorious in that country’s Presidential runoff election held on 26th December , 2017.

President Lungu said in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by his spokesperson Amos Chanda that Mr Weah’s electoral victory represents the triumph of democracy and renewed hope for Liberia to cement its democratic dispensation and credentials.

The Head of State said the development in Liberia is a proud moment for Africa as it demonstrates the strides the continent is making in cementing its democratic dispensation.

“Liberia is a transformed nation that has demonstrated that the will of the people is supreme. Your victory also represents the affirmation that it’s possible to have a smooth power transfer from one party to another,” said President Lungu.

Mr Weah is an iconic football legend who is the only African to date to win the World Football Player of the Year in 1995 and Ballon d’Or, while plying his trade at Italian Soccer giants AC Milan.

The ex-soccer star defeated incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai after polling 61.5 % of ballots counted compared to 38.5 % for Mr Boakai.

Mr Weah had ran for office in 2005 and won the first round before losing the second round to Africa’s first female President, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is stepping down after two terms.

President Lungu has since wished Mr Weah and the people of Liberia a prosperous 2018.