President Edgar Lungu has congratulated Liberia’s President-elect George Weah for emerging victorious in that country’s Presidential runoff election held on 26th December , 2017.
President Lungu said in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka by his spokesperson Amos Chanda that Mr Weah’s electoral victory represents the triumph of democracy and renewed hope for Liberia to cement its democratic dispensation and credentials.
The Head of State said the development in Liberia is a proud moment for Africa as it demonstrates the strides the continent is making in cementing its democratic dispensation.
“Liberia is a transformed nation that has demonstrated that the will of the people is supreme. Your victory also represents the affirmation that it’s possible to have a smooth power transfer from one party to another,” said President Lungu.
Mr Weah is an iconic football legend who is the only African to date to win the World Football Player of the Year in 1995 and Ballon d’Or, while plying his trade at Italian Soccer giants AC Milan.
The ex-soccer star defeated incumbent Vice President Joseph Boakai after polling 61.5 % of ballots counted compared to 38.5 % for Mr Boakai.
Mr Weah had ran for office in 2005 and won the first round before losing the second round to Africa’s first female President, Nobel Peace Prize winner Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who is stepping down after two terms.
President Lungu has since wished Mr Weah and the people of Liberia a prosperous 2018.
Bakaamba tamwaye ku inauguration or this is meant to facilitate an invitation!
I had the pleasure of meeting Mr George Weah in Miami in Victoria’s Secret about 5 or 6 years ago. He was with a friend or Body Guard. The guy is really humble and he allowed me to take a picture of him right there in Victoria’s Secret store and he acted shocked that a young lady like myself actually recognized him. He also played Football with my friends’ Ex at Miami-Dade college grounds where (Weah) was apparently doing his GED. So I am really happy he is president now. Patience and perseverance really pay!
George Weah won a clear, clean and transparent election. Edgar Lungu won by way of pick-pocketing. That should be a NO, NO!
Kalusha should be one sending congratulatory messages, not from the PF State house.
Lungu should send congratulatory message cadres who detained state house “official”, with Mukula contraband.
Another journey for Lungu.
Inauguration ceremony, here I come!
Please let him go away.
Ba LT please edit your title: “President Lungu George Weah”. This is misleading
Inauguration will be next year, naimwe… meanwhile Weah is about to face the toughest game of his career.
Unfortunately for Weah, he is popular but not competent. Another tragedy of so called democracy in Africa. He actually won the previous election which was stolen by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.
Sure its a tragedy….
I think Christopher Katongo would make a better president than that thug George Weah.
@ Nostradamus, uchita chongo, can you please shut your mouth? Thank you.
So ba vasco da lungu baya ku Monrovia!
Vasco da Lungu! I like that.
I like it too,kikiki
When he goes for the inauguration, I hope he flies via Libreville in Gabon following the route our boys took and may the end result be the same!
Mayo Monrovia njikate, Naimbi journey ya Moneka. Mukende bwino Tata, Iyo mwapanga ama air miles.
This flying aimlessly Lungu likes, he will sooner than later meet his waterloo in the air! That will teach chi Koswe Mumpoto a lesson he shall never forget.