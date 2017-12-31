President Edgar Lungu says he is geared and determined to develop the country attain greater heights.

Updating the nation on the performance of the economy on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) this evening, President Lungu stated that business environment in 2017 recorded significant improvement.

President Lungu also said his administration has managed to build investor confidence to the country’s key sectors of the economy in energy, health, infrastructures, transport and communication among others.

Mr. Lungu said electricity generation increased to 3.69 million megawatts (MW) in the third quarter of 2017 from three million (MW) hence rebounding economic activities and load shedding significantly reduced.

On infrastructure development, the Head of State said government will continue to undertake major projects in various sectors of the economy ultimately contributing to job creation and enhancing the well-being of the people.

“2017 scored some successes and the economy performed favorably. The business environment in 2017, recorded significant improvement and this is attested to the positive ranking ultimately contributing to the country’s gross domestic product growth rate of 4.2%,” President Lungu said.

He said Zambia migrated to cost reflective electricity tariffs to attract more investment to meet the growing demand for power and this culminated in country achieving positive results.

Mr. Lungu added that inflation declined to single-digit closing at 6.6 percent and resulted in the exchange rate of the Kwacha against major currencies remained relatively stable due to stability in commodity prices on the domestic market.

He added that his administration reduced poverty among the most vulnerable Zambians, through social protection programme, where more than 600,000 people benefited from the initiative in all the 109 districts of the country.

On sport, President Lungu echoed that 2017 cannot go uncelebrated as the Under 20 national football team won the U-20 Africa cup of nations championship for the very first time.

He commended the junior Chipoloplo Boys for making first quarter final appearance at the U-20 world cup tournament in South Korea.

On ending the year, the Head of State observed that the country encountered some challenges such as unemployment, disease, diminishing levels of patriotism, moral decay, gender based violence and political intolerance.

In 2018, President Lungu pledged to work towards growing the economy, strengthening domestic revenue collection and accelerating economic diversification aimed at creating wealth and improving the quality of life for the Zambian people.

He called on all stakeholders like the chiefs and the private sector to continue providing counsel to the government but in a responsible manner besides observing the rules and laws that govern the nation.

On the political front, President Lungu urged the political players to take extreme care because the people want tangible progress on many fronts and therefore, the opposition should desist from subjecting government to fruitless arguments.

He expressed gratitude that most post-election problems have been resolved as the nation enters the New Year.

“I’m glad that most post-election problems have been resolved but we still have a collective responsibility to transform these challenges into good lessons for the future,” he said.

Mr. Lungu, the Commander In-Chief of the Defense Forces, implored all the Zambian people to work extra hard in 2018 towards galvanizing national unity and promote peace, love and good health and take the country to greater heights.

“We hold the key to unlocking the potential of what this country has. Let us build a nation where every-one continues to do the best of our ability: hard work, a nation abundant of compassion, love and care Together, we can transform our country into a prosperous and all inclusive nation,” Mr. Lungu stated.