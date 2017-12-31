President Edgar Lungu says he is geared and determined to develop the country attain greater heights.
Updating the nation on the performance of the economy on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) this evening, President Lungu stated that business environment in 2017 recorded significant improvement.
President Lungu also said his administration has managed to build investor confidence to the country’s key sectors of the economy in energy, health, infrastructures, transport and communication among others.
Mr. Lungu said electricity generation increased to 3.69 million megawatts (MW) in the third quarter of 2017 from three million (MW) hence rebounding economic activities and load shedding significantly reduced.
On infrastructure development, the Head of State said government will continue to undertake major projects in various sectors of the economy ultimately contributing to job creation and enhancing the well-being of the people.
“2017 scored some successes and the economy performed favorably. The business environment in 2017, recorded significant improvement and this is attested to the positive ranking ultimately contributing to the country’s gross domestic product growth rate of 4.2%,” President Lungu said.
He said Zambia migrated to cost reflective electricity tariffs to attract more investment to meet the growing demand for power and this culminated in country achieving positive results.
Mr. Lungu added that inflation declined to single-digit closing at 6.6 percent and resulted in the exchange rate of the Kwacha against major currencies remained relatively stable due to stability in commodity prices on the domestic market.
He added that his administration reduced poverty among the most vulnerable Zambians, through social protection programme, where more than 600,000 people benefited from the initiative in all the 109 districts of the country.
On sport, President Lungu echoed that 2017 cannot go uncelebrated as the Under 20 national football team won the U-20 Africa cup of nations championship for the very first time.
He commended the junior Chipoloplo Boys for making first quarter final appearance at the U-20 world cup tournament in South Korea.
On ending the year, the Head of State observed that the country encountered some challenges such as unemployment, disease, diminishing levels of patriotism, moral decay, gender based violence and political intolerance.
In 2018, President Lungu pledged to work towards growing the economy, strengthening domestic revenue collection and accelerating economic diversification aimed at creating wealth and improving the quality of life for the Zambian people.
He called on all stakeholders like the chiefs and the private sector to continue providing counsel to the government but in a responsible manner besides observing the rules and laws that govern the nation.
On the political front, President Lungu urged the political players to take extreme care because the people want tangible progress on many fronts and therefore, the opposition should desist from subjecting government to fruitless arguments.
He expressed gratitude that most post-election problems have been resolved as the nation enters the New Year.
“I’m glad that most post-election problems have been resolved but we still have a collective responsibility to transform these challenges into good lessons for the future,” he said.
Mr. Lungu, the Commander In-Chief of the Defense Forces, implored all the Zambian people to work extra hard in 2018 towards galvanizing national unity and promote peace, love and good health and take the country to greater heights.
“We hold the key to unlocking the potential of what this country has. Let us build a nation where every-one continues to do the best of our ability: hard work, a nation abundant of compassion, love and care Together, we can transform our country into a prosperous and all inclusive nation,” Mr. Lungu stated.
Really laughable..this Lazy Bum has been in the air all year at the end of the year 2017 he starts making hollow utterances. At what cost to the next generation are you determined to develop Zambia?
I remember when MCS died Professor Ndulo said not every Jim and Jack can be President.
The biggest joke of the year…unfortunately,it is coming from the President. Yes we shall develop with $1 million wheel burrows, $280 000 ambulances, mukula treee smuggling , list goes on and on
Broken record! This guy isn’t taking people seriously. Power got to his head.
Is Koswe drunk people?
Everyone has the determination to do something for the country given a chance of being a president but what really matters is balancing the paycheck. A leader has to have a good Vision that does not include corruption.
Its one thing to be determined to develop Zambia. Nomba utulo
I can only believe him if he fired all, I mean ALL state house staff, starting with… Kaizer umwana wandoshi.
Then dissolve the Cabinet tomorrow. Take a week at his farm (has no farm, only bars). Rehire ministers on 15th January.
Then we can see hope.
So am I
Every Zambian with the right acumen afforded the opportunity and tools would want to develop Zambia but Lungu has had the opportunity the problem he doesn’t want to admit is his struggle in trying to develop a vision which in his own disclosure he did not have at assuming the presidency and is still eluding him! Therefore the citizenry have to make do with his “determination to develop” for thats how far the country will go with attaining that development.
No mention of debt, corruption, govt funds misappropriation etc. very sad to have such a disjointed and hollow reading of a presidential message.
Any one with half a logical brain would see that uyu muntu felt compelled to make the impulsive statement after swallowing vast amounts of whisky.
Corruption and uKoswe has never developed any country.
Come 2021, it’s either UPND or NDP.
Not hh is scandals-ridden lot. Every week we have something stolen?!
He talks about everything apart from the Mukula Tree debacle!!
Inonge has disappointed Zambia, she has let Edgar down, he was a good man, now drinking with thugs.
HH and GBM, in 2021 with these mess of PF, no.
Now Zambia need:
HH & Sinkamba, we need someone to go in there, deep there = Sinkamba.
@Lombe (MA):indeed not every jim&jack like your tonga god HH can be a president!!
Kainde has never been a councillor or MP ,worse still never held any public office but just dreams about becoming Zambian president from nowhere,how?he was urging his blind followers to take a leaf from George Weah-a man known worldwide as a footbal legend and won it at his second attempt while HH has lost it 5 times!!KAINDE WILL DIE WHILE TRYING IN OPPOSITION!!he may in 2099!!
Keep on working hard ECL and indeed 2018 will be better than 2017!!never mind cry babies in upnd who are only on tribal crusade!!
HAPPY 2018 ZAMBIANS!!
And what are lungus archivments in the various posts he has held…….nothing…..zero……only stealing and underarchivment
@3–I thought people with Hitler’s ideas were long gone. I was wrong because they exist in Zambia. They always talk about Tongas and bantustans. They are indeed Neo-nazists.
@Njimbu you are so full of it, Koswe’s presidency is under review here, not HH
Hakainde at least has a vision.
You transfered mediocre PS’s,threatened judges ,neglected cholera and overlooked $42m scandal then you call that a serious determination to develop Zambia?
What a joker ! You make me sick. Every week new scandal and you re quiet you won’t address anything as if you re regarded !
President Lungu please sit down and shut up.
He acts like he’s retarded! I hate it when he puts his hands together and looks down pretending to be humble . Like a kid caught with his hand in the sugar bowl.
Zambia will be developed by sound policies ,vision and hard work NOT empty speeches.Look at your twin disasters -cholera outbreak and revival of Zambia Airways.
There is no honour amongst thieves…he takes Zambians for foooools!!
Under5s are only good at attacking the messanger and failing to reason with the message. We know you hate ecl but at least show some sense and patriotism. The same way you hate ecl is how hh is hated . The difference is hh is hated by majority of people. This is what you need to work on rather spending your time on hate comments.
The messenger we think is the one in charge in this case………but the one incharge does not want to take responsibility…….corrupt theif….
Its not about hating anyone. People are just giving a performance review on the President. Fact is the country has done well in 2017, and he is responsible as CEO.
@True democrate, ask the 40+ people that have DIED from a fully preventable disease – CHOLERA how Zambia has done well in 2017……
I am sure they, and their relatives, and dependents will have a very different opinion!
He has mentioned all the challenges the country is facing and deliberately left out corruption and misappropriation of funds. Are we really serious?
Koswe its already too late! you have shredded the economy with your insatiable appetite for debt kaloba.
Not with the current team of ministers. Cab corruption and part away with KZ maybe then
This thing of reading well written speeches by God knows who must end in 2017 Mr.President!
If i were to rate you in the last 3 years i will put you at 2/10.
@KC
You are being generous -2/10 is the correct rating.
The difference is that ECL is incompetent and corrupt. Who is really in charge of the country while looking this madness is going on?
Can someone take cholera in State House, so that he can understand how it feels.
Loud and clear, Eagle one!! Trade surplus in November 2017, and we are rolling…
Yes …….rolling in corruption and cholera…
Corruption you have failed to prove. Corruption you are now using to attack PF after petition, dictatorship failed….
One zed….. you asked who really is in charge in Zambia, i have a theory thst it is actually the chief speech writer.
On word missing from the speech: CORRUPTION. He is now scared to even say the word, and stopped pretending to address it. But everything revolves around this and without acknowledging it is exists at a rampant, toxic levels forget about any perceived development.
Problem is this guy is corrupt in chief and is being held hostage by minions who know his wicked ways, including those who know how he stole the elections results.
By the way which post-elections issues have been resolved… I thought there’s still a petition case pending in court?
All the best Zambians for 2018… hope these monkeys steal less in your maize fields.
Iwe K-a Lungu iwe fu-ma apa! You are well on your way out. People have just about had enough of you kaka bolala. You saw what happened to your grand father Mugabe. It is just a matter of time.
Greatness is determined by service – Oprah
Selflessness is great than a college degree – Leadership 101
Who is the greatest leader? The one who sacrifices the most – Leadership 101
Zambia are fortune seekers.
Develop when people are not accountable .It is sangwapo.Let amass wealth while in power.If they are stopped and disciplined, yes,there will be development. If not ,it will be another tale.
Biting and soothing! Pilato was prophetic in his description of someone! What development is someone talking about? Cholera, Corruption, Lawlessness, and treachery don’t promote development. We have not heard any comment or statements on Mukula. At the rate things happened last year, 2018 will be a tough year for PF because the masses have had enough of your lies! You promosed 500,000 jobs! You don’t even care to give an update on how many you have managed to create. Are you taking Zambians seriously?
He is determined but larks capacity.
Accidental president with no plan and with no managerial capabilities, a bitter and excruciating lesson to the electorate for fronting humbleness over every other qualities.
Never and never again should Zambians make such a costly mistake.
God bless the republic.
Hold a press conference boss ba President. Address the various issues that have transpired in government under your administration. It will not help to keep quiet and hope that matters will just go away like that.
Which greater heights when you have never left ground zero!? Infact, have even let the country sink below ground zero!
Why is it that all the UPND cadres can do is attack Mr Lungu personally instead of debating the facts presented.
For example inflation ending at 6.6% and GDP growth at 4.2%.
For example achieving cost reflective tariffs on the energy sector.
I think the President is right.Some opposition parties like UPND are specialists in FRUITLESS ARGUMENTS.
I pray that the UPND continue their old arguments in 2018 because they are fruitless.
Let us remember that this is NOT a TV soap opera.It’s running a government within the confine’s of the law without emotions.
Those expecting emotional decisions from ECL really do not know the man.
We will continue to pray for the President even as we work hard alongside him.
As for the UPND cadres,let them start working hard some time after 2021.
Beyond Reproach and senior citizen think everyone is upnd cadre, when they criticize the president. No to u two dudes, we just concerned citizens of this wonderful country desiring only the best for our country. Cholera, corruption, lawlessness and inactivity are serious issues which will impact many