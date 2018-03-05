Scores of youths in Chongwe District have distanced themselves from media reports suggesting that Chongwe residents have rejected government’s policy direction to explore nuclear project in the district.

And the youths have unreservedly apologized to Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo on the manner she was treated by some youths who had attended the earlier meeting chaired by senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo ll, a fortnight ago.

Meanwhile, Chongwe District Commissioner Frazer Musonda has implored the people in the district to support government’s policies that are aimed at bringing the much needed development.

Speaking on behalf of other youths, Edward Musole, said young people have since endorsed the decision of the Chongwe District Development Co-ordinating Committee (DDCC) to embrace nuclear science and technology as alternative energy in the country’s diversified energy mix.

Mr. Musole explained that youths have also decided to align themselves with the vision of President Edgar Lungu’s quest to develop the country without discrimination.

He said this at the Chongwe District Administration during a solidarity march with President Edgar Lungu’s developmental agenda of developing all parts of the country even where the PF party received few votes in the 2016 General Elections.

“After carrying out an assessment of what led to the earlier statement, we have come to a conclusion that those of us who were part of the meeting which had a predetermined outcome and rejected the project,” he said.

“We realized our mistake and we take cognizant of the fact that we unknowingly shared a platform with political enemies of President Lungu and we were duped to be part of the wrong decision.”

Mr. Musole pointed out that the youths have decided to support the government’s developmental agenda aimed at bettering the welfare of all Zambians.

And Mr. Musole has on behalf of the youths extended their apology to President Lungu and his administration on the manner some unruly youths heckled Professor Luo when she came to enlighten residents on the proposed project.

Mr. Musole said the youths are collectively asking for forgiveness from the Head of State and Professor Luo in particular after reflecting on their misconduct during the heated meeting.

“In addition, with much remorse, we regret that we did not treat our mother, a senior government official with respect she deserved during the meeting which had a predetermined outcome”, he said.

“After realizing our misconduct as already mentioned, it is our heart’s desire to collectively ask for forgiveness from our beloved President and Professor Luo in particular after reflecting on own misconduct during the heated meeting.”

And addressing scores of youths, Chongwe District Commissioner Frazer Musonda has implored the people in the district to support government’s policies that are aimed at bringing the much needed development.

Mr. Musonda observed that divided loyalty in the district has hindered the smooth implementation of government programmes.

He appealed to all stakeholders regardless of their political affiliations to embrace progressive policies if the district is to see meaningful development as outlined in the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP).

“We the people of Chongwe rejected the construction of a general hospital, shopping malls and other important social amenities which would have contributed to wealth and job creation in the district.”

Last week, the Chongwe District Development Co-ordinating Committee (DDCC) special meeting endorsed government’s intention to build a Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology in Chongwe district’s Silverest area.

The project which is still in its infancy stage is aimed at training nuclear scientists locally to cut on expenses government incur currently for sending students abroad.

A fortnight ago, a meeting chaired by Senior Chieftainess Nkomeshya Mukamambo II attended by Higher Education Minister Professor Nkandu Luo and Chongwe Member of Parliament, Japhen Mwakalombe, some Chongwe residents rejected the project on the pretext that it was a nuclear plant.

The residents who seemed to have had a predetermined outcome prior to the meeting, rejected elaborate explains from Professor Luo and technocrats from the interim Committee on Nuclear Energy.

In 2015, Zambia experienced a crippling power deficit and forced government to explore alternative energy in the country’s diversified energy mix to meet the power supply demand and export the surplus in a bid to industrialize.