Related Posts:
- HH’s BBC’s Hard Talk appearance divides Zambians
- HH and Kambwili Spat on Let The People Talk Radio Phoenix interview
- Zambia: Let’s work more than we talk to help the President develop the economy
- Edgar Lungu cuts short his Women’s Day appearance after feeling unwell
- Avoid voting for MPs on the basis of their financial muscle or body appearance-President Lungu
Loading...
LT has failed to report on the important issues HH raised. Common LT, be a responsible media & cover diverse range of topics including the opposition.
If it was visionless Lungu or any other PF violent charlatans & cretins, the news would be reported with long boring articles without essence.
With Lt favouring visionless PF bandits, more suffering, poverty & hunger will continue to be peoples blanket.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
If only we can take time to actually LISTEN to what HH is saying we can realize that he is making a lot of sense. The problem with Zambians is that they think politically. We must realize that Zambia is bigger than any political party, PF, UPND etc… will come and go but Zambia will always the there
By the way, today is Monday & clearly LT has lamently failed to write a review or report on what HH manifested. The only lame or lazy excuse LT managed from Friday when HH was articulating various things happening in the country on Let the people talk is only… “HH’s Friday Let the People Talk Appearance”?! In the last 4 days the entire LT staff only managed to to report about the TITLE~LOL.
LT you’re deservicing the country by your failure of being a media who is BIASED to opponents of visionless & violent PF bandits.
The Skeleton Key
~206~
Great articulation of issues by HH, the man knows what he is talking about , he has a plan, vision and team to work with. Let us try this man
Hh sounds clueless because his claims are neither here nor there. We have plenty brainy people in govt more intelligent than him who are doing their work professionally. The only people who see wisdom in him are his fellow under5s because they’re not ecposed much to reality. Just read thr comments from his fellow under5s to prove what am saying. ..very shallow kants
The program moderators who engage politicians in discussion must learn to research before hand on topics they want to raise for clarifications with whoever they are interviewing. I am really disappointed with the scratching on the surface without delving deeper, Zambians need to know and understand where those in leadership positions want to take the county to.
HH answered well.
No LEADERSHIP in Zambia that’s why campaign never end.
But me I like this campaigning life mwee… especially now that there are no barbaric fight like used to be under RB.
Tell them HH. Pressure to the clueless PF
LT you are sinking deeper into the PF mouthpiece bucket……police are flooding Luwansha to block CK or assaulting opposition with PF you remain silent ??