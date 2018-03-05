Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba has called on South African retail chain stores operating in Zambia to recall ready-to-eat meat products imported from that country following expert confirmation that the products were a source of Listeria bacteria.
South Africa is in the midst of what is believed to be the largest listeriosis outbreak of all time. At least 915 cases of Listeria have been confirmed, and 172 people have died since the outbreak began at the beginning of 2017.
Mr. Mwamba stated that most cold meats that are stocked by retail chains were supplied by a company called Enterprise Food whose meat production was from Polokwane and Germiston.
Mr. Mwamba says the withdrawal and recall of all ready-to-eat meat products from retail stores would help contain the spread of the disease which has infected over 900 people resulting in about 180 deaths in that South Africa.
He said the chain stores should emulate measures put in place by the South African government to recall cold and meat products supplied by the firm.
South Africa’s Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced the recall of ready to eat meat products from retail chain stores nationally after Science experts traced the bacteria to Enterprise Food Production plant located in Polokwane.
He added that tests on several ready-to- eat meat products from Enterprise facility located in Germinstone, Johannesburg tested positive to the Listeriosis bacteria hence the measure to recall the products.
The Zambian Mission in Pretoria recently requested the South African government to put precautionary health measures in place to ensure that all the country’s food exports to Zambia were free of the food borne disease.
South Africa is Zambia’s second largest trading partner following a number of South African business entities operating in Zambia.
I heard that the companies involved are called Rainbow Chicken and Enterprise.
We need refunds as for product purchase as well as cost of medical bills inquired +plus loss of productivity during the time of sickness. this is very serious.
Its possible that Zambians are already dying from this outbreak already but we just don’t know it yet!!!!
Ati recall cold meats, people have already eaten and gone to the toilet,,,, this sounds like PF confusion
Presumably because they are from RSA they are supposed to be good, from England even better, from Germany, the best. NO I DO NOT AGREE WITH ANY OF THIS.
Mwe ba temwa polony kumigodi.
Never eat processed meats, you might as well eat poop!
Importing everything, how do we stabilize the economy? Simple things are cold meat cannot be processed in Zambia, yet we crying that there are no Jobs.
Yes its Rainbow Chickens and Tiger brands
It’s not up to South Africa to act sir! You have the right as Zambians to block importation of those products and order a recall to protect your people!!
And what about Zambeef? I can never trust that company, and up to today we are still waiting for the govt to reveal the findings of their investigation into the poisoned meat from almost 5 years ago, then we have other companies like Trade Kings yayaya with their terrible chemical infused products designed to send you to heaven or hell at least 5 years before your time! When have you seen cars being recalled from Toyota Zambia and yet in developed and rich countries-even in S.Africa they recalled some models, maybe we are a special case that get the best cars only??? Also ba Zambia nabo you want to show that you are working just now but you were allowing radioactive cars to come in from Fukushima in Japan! Shame!!!!
They may not have known since no person has contracted the disease while in RSA there have been massive outbreaks of the said disease.
@ ka Pushi
You’re right.
ZABS needs spontaneous and impromptu checks and inspections of all imported foods and every foodstuffs of foreign nature.
What’s wrong with our ministry of health even spirits it had to take the Namibian authorities to notice the the problem. Now these food stuff will wait for people to die or the president to comment. Spear the president and get back to work.
I don’t know how may Zambian could have consumed these meat products? This is a huge task for our health experts. If our friends in white coats /dust coats were always on top of things it would not have taken the authorities at our Zambian High Commission offices in Pretoria to alert us. The who screening should have started from here and Pretoria Zambian High Commission was just supposed to confirm. This a typical one in a hundred. Let those who are charged with responsibilities be proactive. Since we take things for granted I don’t know how many Zambians have been infected with the bacteria? Any further official clarification to clear the air from our Ministry of Health on this matter?
this statement should be coming from Ministry of health why are they quiet…
Who eats this crap? Am sure RSA stores were going to route everything to Zambia and offer a buy one get one free promo.
This is what you get from all these shopping malls you call development. They are developing them at a great speed so that they can dump their rotten meat and other expired products there whilst we are excited and singing development.
Why does Zambia allow such unequal trade with South africa? You will not find Zambian products in South africa. Shopping malls are a sign of further economic enslavement of Zambia.We are just consuming south african products and improving their job creation,manufacturing industry and agriculture.Now we have imported Listeria!! Cry My Beloved Zambia!!!!!
Zambian govt is sleeping…we are just good at building malls and creating employment for SA people. That NRDC land and Leopards Hill has plans for two big malls…no factories.
What are the symptoms/signs of the disease. Otherwise we won’t know whether the disease has already entered Zambia or not. Someone just hinted that desire to dance without underpants (speak of Zodwa wa Bonse) is one of the symptoms in carriers of this disease. Can Dr Chilufya give us some hint regarding this disease please.
In pregnant women it can also cause abortion.
The symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, and sometimes nausea or diarrhea. If infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions can occur. But infected pregnant women may experience only a mild, flu-like illness.
What a surprise, last week I shared an article on a listeria outbreak in Australia and now this in South Africa. Its not surprising with cold meats though. Listeria monocytogenes is a low dose organism which is a psycrophile, meaning you dont need large numbers of it to cause illness and it can grow and multiply in chilled and fridge temperatures. In the processing of cold meats its therefore important that steps to prevent survival and contamination during processing and subsequent food handling chain are maintained because cold meats are eaten cold any of those bacteria that have survived processing or been introduced due to contamination will be able to multiply in chilled storage and present during consumption
Habeenzu – I don’t care who the investor or infestor is. If those malls being constructed in this country are being used as dumping ground for such products then it must be corrected. I don’t care about individuals involved but the health hazard it brings. The issue of infectious diseases do not choose who to affect. Whether it is Hakainde or whoever it is who are involved in this, they must be stopped.
Righto, Mwamoneni! This business of using Zambia as a dumping ground for forth grade South African products should be corrected. It’s high time we put our foot down as regards these mushrooming malls from that country and what products they are allowed to import into Zambia. If we had a leadership with vision, we would make sure that no meat or meat products, vegetables and fruits of every description, chicken and eggs were imported into Zambia from South Africa!; to promote local industries. The policy would be: produce all these locally; or forgo them from our menu!
Its too late. The disease has been in SA the past 6 months and you have done nothing about it. Here in South Africa the moment they heard there was cholera in Zambia they stopped all food imports from there. They were even stopping people from bringing in Kapenta
According to Aljezera Zambia, Botswana and Namibia have already banned meat imports from RSA.
ZBS snoring like Lusaka Mayor not doing their work but charging importers a lot of money over socalled standards checks. Another rip-off is the socalled JEVIC on imported cars. All cars pass JEVIC but reach Zambia in sorry state. Just what is their job. Stealing peoples’ money day and night. Awe I feel we are being cheated to death by these l.ousy guys. Now our own lives are on line just because of incompetent ZBS. We have been eating ma disease from SA for some time now.
