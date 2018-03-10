Community Development and Social Services Minister Emerine Kabanshi has pledged government’s resolve to double the number of beneficiaries of the Food Security Pack (FSP) given to vulnerable members of society next year to ensure food security at household level.

Speaking when she graced the International Women’s Day celebrations in Chililabombwe, Ms. Kabanshi said the food security pack programme has more women beneficiaries than their male counterparts as an effort to reduce poverty and vulnerability among women in the country.

ZANIS reports that Ms. Kabanshi said government is committed to ensuring that girls attained education unlike early marriages which hampers development and is being perpetuated by their vulnerability as a result of poverty.

She said government recognized the fact that gender equity and mainstreaming enhances social economic development hence, the need to nurture women as their participation in national programmes is critical.

The Minister stressed the need to embrace both rural and urban women in empowerment programmes such as the social cash transfer and the food security packs being administered under her Ministry.

Ms. Kabanshi said about 400 000 people that are currently benefitting from the social cash transfer programme are women out of the 590 000 total beneficiaries, an indication of the importance placed on the women folk.

And Chililabombwe Mayor Christabel Mulala called on government to empower more women with farming inputs to ensure they become self-sustaining and food secure.

Ms. Mulala also called for an end of intimidation of women in work places as it negatively affected their contribution to national development.