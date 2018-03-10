Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has challenged Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to tell the Zambian people where he wants Government to print ballot papers from following his latest protest against Government’s decision to print the 2021 ballot papers within Zambia.
Speaking when he welcomed 442 defectors from the opposition UPND in Luano District of Central Province, Mr Mwila wondered why Mr Hakainde Hichilema is against the printing of Ballot papers locally when he is the same person who condemned the printing of ballot papers abroad claiming that the PF was rigging the elections through printing of Ballot papers abroad.
Mr Mwila challenged Mr Hichilema to tell the Zambian people whether he wants Government to print the ballot papers from his home since he was uncomfortable with Government printing the ballot papers locally and internationally.
Mr. Mwila welcomed the defectors and encouraged them to feel free to participate in all PF activities since they were now bonafide. members of the Party.
This week Mr Hichilema said that the intentions by Government to print the ballot papers for the next general elections locally is a ploy to manipulate the elections by PF.
“They want to print ballot papers here so that they can basically steal the vote. The reason they want to do that is to steal the vote. We don’t want Government Printers to print the ballot papers so that PF can steal the elections again, No,” Mr Hichilema said.
Mr Hichilema also warned the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that the party was against the electronic voting and transmission of election results in the future.
Mr Hichilema said: “Secondly, we do not want electronic voting, because if they were able to take someone in the computer room, in the server room at Mulungushi, now imagine you are voting electronically, somebody can manipulate the results given today’s technology. What we want is manual voting and manual counting. And we want our G12 in every polling station.”
I knew it that HH dull UPND fake leader won’t accept printing ballot papers in zambia and he will never accept results.
Zambia is heading for a civil war because of HH.
HH has a wrong brain which does not help him think. Flip flop minded souls are a danger to any organisation. Upndhave no leader currently believe it or hate us
This hairless Davis mwila has gonna nuts,! Why is he making an announcement of ballot papers on behalf of ECZ, ECZ is supposed to be independent and make those decisions and announcements!!
Anti retroviros can make brains shrink…..
BEING OPPOSITION IS HELL. SUSPICION LEVELS ARE EXTREMELY HIGH. SOMEBODY ACTS AS IF THEY WERE POSSESSED. GOOD QUESTION MWILA. DOES HE WANT BALLOTS PRINTED IN HIS BANKER?
========================
He wants an opportunity to define terms. These so called opposition leaders awe sure. They oppose everything. This is what happens when emotions hemorrhagically run to someone’s heard. It is double H gone bonkers. At least Kenya is making progress.
This issue Mr Mwila is not about where the ballot papers are printed, no. It’s about you, the PF’s meddling in the affairs of ECZ, simple. We are not done with the 2016 elections dispute, you are again bringing another dispute. If the ECZ had called all the political parties and discuss the issue of where to print the ballot papers, UPND would have not opposed. Where is the independence of ECZ? Even up to now ECZ is quite.
Obatala I say you are dull. Here is why. Do you understand the ECZ’s disposition? Do you know who funds them and how they are funded? Do you understand their structure? Do you clearly appreciate how those workers assume their roles? Do you appreciate the mandate of ECZ? Well the placement of ECZ looks up to Government in this case not the political parties but Government. Neither PF nor FDD can fund the ECZ. Parliamentarians and the Judiciary may have some influence but not the UPNDEAD. ECZ is not any organ of government but pretty much is influenced in many ways if not all ways by government. Here GOVERNMENT means PARLIAMENT, JUDICIARY AND CABINET. Your ABSENTEE MPs are exempt by choice.
Ba Mwila is very very angry. Lelo HH!
In any case Mwila a political party player is echoing the pronouncements from the leader of Government, ECL. ECL is the one who announced this. Who is this ECL then? Well he is the Government leader, the chairman at CABINET office. The PRESIDENT of Zambia. How the hell did he get there? How else bwana? Of course through the ballot. What do I mean. The ballot is prepared and managed by the ECZ. ECL appoints the BALLOT overseer, the Judge – in the last election we had Esau Chulu. Do you remember that guy, Chulu? He is the final voice about who wins at the presidential ballot. He gave double H a cold night.
To sum it up.
Where was I? Oh! I see. So Obatala you and I are just like ponies in the game of chess. The end game is to elect Parliamentarians and the person who appoints a Judge at ECZ, the Chief justice at the Judiciary and the Speaker at the National Assembly. That’s our duty. Of course these appointees are to be ratified by Parliamentarians. If your MPs are in the habit of shunning and trashing their duties by way of walk outs then your thin dimensioned brain should figure out the end game status. It’s not subjective but business. So in the end the influence bestowed on the ECZ is to the larger extent undertaken by us through our proxies not the street. What? Proxies are MPs, President and his appointees itemized above. Now figure out the role of your leader double H in this…
… business. I reckon that he doesn’t know from where to start. That’s why you are lost.
Yes,he has big modern printers at his house. Just give him enough time to buy containers of ink
I PITY WITH ILLITERATE DAVIES MWILA. MWILA SHOULD NOT BE ARROGANT HH DOES NOT WANT TO HAVE BALLOTS PRINTED IN HIS HOUSE NEITHER DOES HE WANT IT PRINTED IN EDGAR LUNGU’S HOUSE. WE WANT BALLOTS PRINTED WHERE PF THIEVES WILL HAVE NO CHANCE TO USE LONG FINGERS. DAVIES MWILA JUST EAT TODAY AND STOCK SOME BECAUSE ONCE YOU LOSE POWER YOU WILL BE NOWHERE TO BE SEEN.
POMPOLYONGO,
Where exactly do you and HH want the ballots printed since you don’t want this done within or outside the country? Can you tell us this magical place “where PF thieves will have no chance to use long fingers “(Quoting here exactly).
POMPOLYONGO,
Where exactly do you and HH want the ballots printed since you don’t want this done within or outside the country? Can you tell us this magical place “where PF thieves will have no chance to use long fingers “(Quoting you exactly).
They don’t want ballots to be printed in Zambia or Israel or Dubai but South Africa. Who knows why? Partly because double H has corrupt business peers in S.A. who could influence extra ballots for him. It’s easy for VJ to sneak out and trek to S.A. for who knows what too. They were shocked last 2016 elections. Basically UPNDEAD wants to dictate where ballots could be printed. It’s weird for a political party to have such enormous seizures and fits on where ballots got to be printed. Do you remember VJ’s and double H ‘s hysteria last electoral period? The road frenzy with ECZ trucks imwe. Amazing!
Where is Saulos?????
please mark my words if HH will contest 2021 election and he looses .zambia for the first will have civill war.this man is too power hungly.
ECZ is supposed to be independent and make the decision about ballot papers not PF!!!
Get this through your skull
What independence iwe when whatever budget it issues is at the messy of Government.
so the best thing to do for the peace of this country is quickly to bar HH from contesting future election he had his own chance and zambian rejected him five times.what else does he want.
Your teeth are falling off because of sucking PF, , who are you to quickly bar anyone, why do you bar yourself from sucking PF
@ Mr real
Hypothetically yes.
Analogous to John 11 vs 50.
Eish mwaiche ,but we printed cholera epidemic very well in Zambia so i propose we print the faces of Lungu and HH on toilet papers as proof of our democracy.
What surprises me is that this HH even has followers. The man is not sure whether he is coming or going. He has already lost the 2021 elections and he his since imagining how he again will waste the Countries time by pertitioning the elections. Only a Tonga can rule UPND statement make more and more sence everytime HH opens his mouth.
Your mouth smells like a twelve dead rotting rats,,, is it because of that polony disease from South Africa or cholera?? Use your brain not your dic….. Why bring in tribes?? Surprise yourself, suck yourself for once instead of PF
ECZ will never be independent for as long as it is funded by government. When ECL makes an announcement about printing ballot papers he makes that announcement as government representative despite being a PF leader.
Now UPND is rejecting electronic voting but still want to go manual. The G12 certificates will never be signed in all polling stations because agents are always intimidated in non strongholds. For example the G12 was not signed by UPND agents in PF strongholds because of intimidation. The same was not countersigned by PF agents who were chased and threatened with violence in UPND stronghold.
So which way Mr HH?
Come on! in Europe, USA or any other normal country , election commissions are independent despite being fund by central government, after all funds from central government are from citizens,,, get my point!!
This is the source of all conflicts in Africa,,, independence of the election bodies!!!!!!!!!!
That is the problem with Africa. The standards (in the thinking of people like you) are too low for progress to occur. Why should being funded by the government mean lack of independence? Who should be making announcements about where ballot papers are going to be printed? A head of state who wants to be a candidate as well or the constitutionally mandated body to conduct elections? As somebody observed, the bigger disease in Africa is the level of thinking of the citizenry, not the leaders. The latter are just symptoms of a greater problem.
@misha
Thanks Misha,
For once we have a normal thinking human being
Mr Mwila wondered why Mr Hakainde Hichilema is against the printing of Ballot papers locally when he is the same person who condemned the printing of ballot papers abroad claiming that the PF was rigging the elections through printing of Ballot papers abroad.
FLIP-FLOPPING ALWAYS …THAT IS HH FOR YOU…..
EXCELLENT QUESTION
FLASHBACK
UPND demands ECZ drops Dubai firm from printing Ballot Papers
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says the UPND will block Dubai firm, Alghuraair Printing and Publishing Plc of the United Arab Emirates from printing ballot papers for the August elections.
YES UPND DID DEMAND THIS BECAUSE ECL HAD ALREADY GONE TO VISIT THEM, PAID THEM OFF TO PRINT THE BALLOT PAPERS TO BE IN HIS FAVOUR !
Printing of Barllot papers in Zambia if fine but the characters driving the process are the ones posing a threat. Instead of ECZ announcing it is Davies Mwila and ECL
The ECZ can only invite tenders for printing of ballot papers when govt avails them funds. The votes that count are ones in that have been cast, that’s what you verify in case of a dispute. It doesn’t matter where they were printed. Hichilema wants ballots manually counted yet he wants results within minutes of closing the voting, is he normal? He’s got a witchcraft mentality
(HH) is an a$$ hole
Kudos ni Chipuba
Mutinta Hichilemwa is an A$$ Hole
GBM is an A$$ Hole
Jack Preliminaries Mumbwe is a double A$$ HOLE
UPND supporters are smelly A$$ holes
Why is this fo0l kudos insulting Willy nilly, I am sure poor parental guidance in the formative stages
When the majority say yes, who is hh alone in a democracy? Thinking of stealing all the time turns one into a thief.
Charles Kakoma is a Gay African Liberal A$$ hole
Stephen Katuka is a Gay African Liberal A$$ hole
(HH) has lost 2021 elections already he’s now looking for reasons to justify his 7th defeat to his money lenders from Anglo America
It’s no wonder there’s a motion to bar this thug Kaponya from representing UPND at the ballot 2021
For the sake of peace take this Kaponya (HH) back to Mukobeko. not all Zambians can build a bunker to hide from warring cadres.
This cheap thug and crook doesn’t care if Zambia is set ablaze.
His iliterate wife was wishing Armageddon fire upon Zambia when the husband was duped to meet his lawyers outside and ended up in Mukobeko
“They duped me that my lawyers were waiting outside. Then they put me in a chopper and brought me to Mukobeko”
A so called opposition president being duped so easily this is unprecedented. Can he be a clever president if voted into office?
This is one big dunderhead whose biggest challenge is that he is not aware that he is a proper dunderhead. Very difficult to reform such chaps, because it may need surgery
For Clarity and avoidance of doubt, Kudos is a proper dandala head
Resounding no Mr. Kudos. Ni gon’ga.
Is this the same Davies Mwila who embarrassed his party by telling PF cadres to be sharing plots, and was also wired by a light weight independent in the last parliamentary elections. Today he can ask HH where he wants ballot papers to be printed. Awe miracles, kachalo kanasila, nothing is working
Everyone knows how stinking corrupt PF is, they should never be allowed or entrusted to print ballot papers in Zambia.