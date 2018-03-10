Patriotic Front Secretary General, Davies Mwila has challenged Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema to tell the Zambian people where he wants Government to print ballot papers from following his latest protest against Government’s decision to print the 2021 ballot papers within Zambia.

Speaking when he welcomed 442 defectors from the opposition UPND in Luano District of Central Province, Mr Mwila wondered why Mr Hakainde Hichilema is against the printing of Ballot papers locally when he is the same person who condemned the printing of ballot papers abroad claiming that the PF was rigging the elections through printing of Ballot papers abroad.

Mr Mwila challenged Mr Hichilema to tell the Zambian people whether he wants Government to print the ballot papers from his home since he was uncomfortable with Government printing the ballot papers locally and internationally.

Mr. Mwila welcomed the defectors and encouraged them to feel free to participate in all PF activities since they were now bonafide. members of the Party.

This week Mr Hichilema said that the intentions by Government to print the ballot papers for the next general elections locally is a ploy to manipulate the elections by PF.

“They want to print ballot papers here so that they can basically steal the vote. The reason they want to do that is to steal the vote. We don’t want Government Printers to print the ballot papers so that PF can steal the elections again, No,” Mr Hichilema said.

Mr Hichilema also warned the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) that the party was against the electronic voting and transmission of election results in the future.

Mr Hichilema said: “Secondly, we do not want electronic voting, because if they were able to take someone in the computer room, in the server room at Mulungushi, now imagine you are voting electronically, somebody can manipulate the results given today’s technology. What we want is manual voting and manual counting. And we want our G12 in every polling station.”