Zesco United and Nkana meet in the 2018 Charity Shield final on Saturday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The match is a repeat of the 2017 final that Zesco won 2-0.

Interestingly, Zesco and Nkana also come into the match after losing their first competitive matches of the 2018 campaign.

Zesco were beaten 1-0 in their 2018 CAF Champions League pregroup stage home game on Wednesday by ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire on March 7 in Ndola.

Nkana lost 24 hours earlier after a stinging 3-0 away loss in Algeria to CR Belouizdad.

Meanwhile, Nkana come into the match without influential striker Water Bwalya who sustained a knee injury in that loss in Algeria and is now battling to be fit for the final leg on March 17 in Kitwe against Belouizdad.

But Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi will still have enough firepower to face Belouizdad with Festus Mbewe, Idris Mbombo and Ronald Kampamba are all available.

Furthermore, the match will see Mbombo reunited with his ex-club Zesco where he spent two seasons there until he moved to Saudi Arabia club Al Shabab in July and shortly thereafter loaned back to Nkana in January.

Zesco, though, have little to worry about in terms of depth in front in their quest to retain the Charity Shield.

Jesse Were and Nkana’s nemesis Winston Kalengo are both available as the Ndola club seeks its fifth Charity Shield crown.