

Commonwealth Special Envoy to Zambia Professor Ibrahim Gambari has announced the formation of the steering committee to lead and direct the dialogue process.

Prof. Gambari has disclosed that the steering committee which comprises of eminent and respected Zambians will be launched on the 26th of March this year in Lusaka.

He said the formation of the steering committee will mark the commencement of the National Political Dialogue which he has talked about for a long time since the visit by the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

Addressing journalists at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka today, Prof. Gambari said all the stakeholders and the International community representatives will be invited to witness the launch of the steering committee.

He said the process will include the establishment of a working group including three sub-groups which will examine the issues of the constitutional and institutional reforms, electoral reforms and tolerance and civility in public life.

Prof.Gambari stated that the main objective of the dialogue process is to promote peace, national cohesion and political tolerance and reconciliation in Zambia.

He said the process also aims to contribute to reforms and to support the strengthening of institutions in order to promote good governance and peace.

The professor stressed that Zambians have committed themselves to national political dialogue which will end political violence, ensure respect for the separation of powers between the three branches of government and put an end to tribalism, regionalism and all forms of discrimination among others.

The Commonwealth envoy noted that there is a shared commitment to be open minded, to act with good faith and ensure that the process is truly Zambian led and owned.

He disclosed that between September 2017, and March this year, he has paid four visits to Zambia in which he has discussed a strategy for a national political dialogue with the republican President, the leader of the UPND, leaders of other Political parties and the House of Chiefs.

Prof. Gambari further stated that during his visits, he has also discussed with the Church leaders, Law Association of Zambia, Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue as well as Civil Society organisations.

When asked by journalists whether the act by the commonwealth is not interfering with the sovereignty of the country, Prof. Gambari said Zambia is a member of the commonwealth adding that, the whole process will be driven by Zambians.

He said the commonwealth is merely facilitating the process to ensure that it is done and agreed by all the stakeholders.