Commonwealth Special Envoy to Zambia Professor Ibrahim Gambari has announced the formation of the steering committee to lead and direct the dialogue process.
Prof. Gambari has disclosed that the steering committee which comprises of eminent and respected Zambians will be launched on the 26th of March this year in Lusaka.
He said the formation of the steering committee will mark the commencement of the National Political Dialogue which he has talked about for a long time since the visit by the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.
Addressing journalists at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka today, Prof. Gambari said all the stakeholders and the International community representatives will be invited to witness the launch of the steering committee.
He said the process will include the establishment of a working group including three sub-groups which will examine the issues of the constitutional and institutional reforms, electoral reforms and tolerance and civility in public life.
Prof.Gambari stated that the main objective of the dialogue process is to promote peace, national cohesion and political tolerance and reconciliation in Zambia.
He said the process also aims to contribute to reforms and to support the strengthening of institutions in order to promote good governance and peace.
The professor stressed that Zambians have committed themselves to national political dialogue which will end political violence, ensure respect for the separation of powers between the three branches of government and put an end to tribalism, regionalism and all forms of discrimination among others.
The Commonwealth envoy noted that there is a shared commitment to be open minded, to act with good faith and ensure that the process is truly Zambian led and owned.
He disclosed that between September 2017, and March this year, he has paid four visits to Zambia in which he has discussed a strategy for a national political dialogue with the republican President, the leader of the UPND, leaders of other Political parties and the House of Chiefs.
Prof. Gambari further stated that during his visits, he has also discussed with the Church leaders, Law Association of Zambia, Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue as well as Civil Society organisations.
When asked by journalists whether the act by the commonwealth is not interfering with the sovereignty of the country, Prof. Gambari said Zambia is a member of the commonwealth adding that, the whole process will be driven by Zambians.
He said the commonwealth is merely facilitating the process to ensure that it is done and agreed by all the stakeholders.
That will be expensive. Wait and see the allowances…
If I am not nominated to that committee then that Common-fimo-fimo will be as useless as Edgar’s commission of Political Violence Inquiry. He is still paying them every month.
If as a country we have issues to dialogue emanating from our political theater, such dialogue, agenda and its direction should be internalized in Zambia with an agenda of all Zambian political parties period. There is no reasons to abdicate our responsibilities to a club of nations whose membership some have worse off political chaos compared to our mere competitive practices. What will Gambari tell us when his nation of Nigeria is in turmoil? I recall the failures of Ambassador Gambari, then serving as Nigeria’s representative on the UN Security Council during the Rwanda Genocide. He failed then, he has failed on the Chiboko girls and the burgeoning Zambian democracy should not abdicate any mandate to him.
We will be setting a very bad precedence should we abdicate our institutional responsibilities of our democratic Zambia to Gambari and cohorts. What will stop any Zambian party player if waken up from the left and run rogue aimlessly besmirching the country and our burgeoning democracy, then ask another club for a similar meeting in Zambia? Let all political partys if need be send in their District Party officials to meet and dialogue with him if not Ward officials. Keep the Presidency busy on core issues that matter to mother Zambia.
Just find out from Kenya how best this can be done. No need for job/allowance creation. What will be the qualification of the people appointed? This is ‘a chase after the wind’!
Waste of time and money. Commonwealth (just like AU) is a powerless toothless cosmetic entity. Let us just pray for HH to one grow up and stop dividing the country.
Thanks
HOPELESS…..STOP INTERFERING IN OUR INTERNAL AFFAIRS…..WE HAVE OUR OWN CREDIBLE INSTITUTIONS THAN CAN ABLY HANDLE THAT…..
The only dialogue we want now is development ,healthcare ,jobs for our youths and economic development. All this other self serving nonsense from HH & Lungu should wait for 2021.
Why are they so bent on Zambia? There are so many other countries where political dialogue is more urgently needed.