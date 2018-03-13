Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Esther Katongo has disclosed that 203 road traffic accidents have been recorded across the country during the just ended public holiday.

Ms. Katongo said the country recorded 11 fatal traffic accidents which resulted in the death of 11 people during this year’s international Women and Youth day public holidays.

She stated that 59 people were seriously injured from 16 serious accidents while 55 people were slightly injured from 46 slight traffic accidents.

Ms. Katongo further said Lusaka recorded the highest number of road traffic accidents which stood at 88 followed by Copperbelt which had 36 and Central Province had 18.

She added that North Western recorded 15, Western 13, Eastern 12 while the other provinces recorded between four and seven road traffic accidents with Kenneth Kaunda International Airport recording one.

Meanwhile, Ms Katongo said with regards to crime, the country was generally peaceful but however 50 cases of assault, 24 theft cases and six burglary cases were recorded.

This was contained in a statement made available to ZANIS in Lusaka today.