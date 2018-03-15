Cabinet has opened an administrative inquiry to trace the source of a doctored bank statement which was published by the News Diggers newspaper on President Edgar Lungu’s expenditure during his recent trip to New York.

State House Press Aide Amos Chanda says the information which was published by the tabloid on March 14, 2018 included false activities of which the President never undertook during his working visit.

Mr. Chanda explains that the publication obtained the false information from a bank statement which was illegally obtained and doctored on the alleged extravagant expenditure during the trip.

He clarified that the Head of State never undertook any boat cruises and did not have a dinner dance among other malicious activities.

Mr. Chanda said this during a media briefing at state house.

Meanwhile Mr. Chanda has called on the media to factually verify their data before publishing stories with questionable information.