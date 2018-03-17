

National Democratic Congress NDC National youth Chairman Charles Kabwita has been suspended for 30 days.

Mr. Kabwita has been suspended for his alleged harassment of journalist’s from public media institutions.

And three NDC youths from lusaka have also been suspended for their alleged involvement in the victimization of journalist’s.

NDC consultant Dr. Chishimba Kambwili announced the suspension of Mr Kabwita in Luanshya today.

Mr. Kambwili said the NDC is a none violent party which supports and cherishes media freedoms and rights.

He added that the NDC enjoys a cordial working relationship with members of the fourth estate.

Mr. Kambwili added that media practitioners from both the public and private media institutions are free to cover NDC assignments.

He noted that the NDC will fully guarantee the safety of journalist’s at all and every possible occasions.

Meanwhile, NDC National Youth Chairman Charles Kabwita has apologised for the alleged harassment on scribe’s from the public media.

Mr. Kabwita who is also a founder member of NDC says he accepts full responsibility of what happened in lusaka two days where scribe’s were said to have been harassed.

Mr. Kabwita said he is a none violent man adding that he looks forward to consolidating his ties with media practitioners in the country.