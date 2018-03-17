Nkana and Zanaco on Saturday exited the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League respectively after contrasting results.
At Nkana Stadium in Kitwe, Nkana beat CR Belouizdad of Algeria 1-0 thanks to a 48th minute penalty converted by Dieugo Apanene who went on to miss another spot-kick in the 75th minute.
Nkana bow out 3-1 on aggregate after just one round following a bye in February’s preliminary round.
They join Green Buffaloes out of the CAF Confederation Cup who were eliminated in February by Al Masry of Egypt.
At Somhlolo Stadium in Swaziland, Zanaco were eliminated from the CAF Champions League after losing 1-0 away to Mbabane Swallows who completed a double over the Zambian club following a 2-1 away first leg victory on March 7 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
Zanaco bow out 3-1 on aggregate.
Wonder Nhelko’s 24th minute goal put this matter beyond doubt.
However, Zanaco get second chance ticket following their relegation to the pregroup stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in April.
Meanwhile, Zesco United will be hoping not to follow their compatriot’s path when they visit ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday in an 18h00 kickoff in Abidjan.
Zesco must win 2-0 to qualify to the group stage that kicks off in May or will join Zanaco in the March 22 draws for next month’s CAF Confederation Cup last 32.
Zesco trail 1-0 from the first leg at home on March 7 in Ndola.
ZESCO shouldn’t have traveled. it would have made sense to invest resources in youth development
Worst performance by Zambian clubs.
A fish starts rotting from the head.Zambian football in a quagmire.
Why is ZANACO still keeping Mumba when he has shown his lack of analytical skills in modern football.No Zambian club has ever lost to a Swazi side twice.
ZESCO why didn’t you give chance to the Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic to at least stay at the club for 2 years.The coach is doing well in Botswana.
George Lwandamina will be fired.His side, Younger of Tanzania has just been eliminated by Rollers football club.Shame on Zambian football
FAZ yaba Kamanga! No hope! Zambia is not a soccer power any more. The days of Kabwe Warriors, Mighty, Buffaloes brought us fame. Not any more
ZESCO shouldn’t have travelled? Its that bad?
