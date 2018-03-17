Government says it is devising a master plan that will correct address the numerous unplanned settlements in Lusaka and change the face of the capital city.
ZANIS reports that Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said Government is worried with unplanned settlements in Lusaka which stand at fourteen.
Mr Lusambo regretted that the bigger chunk of Lusaka City has been taken up by unplanned settlements with the majority of them being a few minutes’ drive from the Central Business District (CBD).
“We are putting our foot down, so that we can redesign and plan Lusaka, we know people will complain, but they will appreciate it when it’s done,” said Mr Lusambo.
He said it is unacceptable that in this era people living near the CBD of the Capital City are using pit latrines.
He said Government will not tolerate the trend and will ensure that pit latrines are decommissioned from the CBD as government moves to change the face of the capital city.
The minister stated that most of the unplanned settlements such as Kuku, Misisi and Kanyama were erected in areas designated for the establishment of industries.
He said this explains why service companies such as the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company has failed to properly provide water and sewerage services.
“The status quo is pathetic, it’s very bad to have people using pit latrines, 3 minutes away from the CBD, in the capital city of Zambia, its bad, we can’t allow it” said Mr Lusambo.
The minister also said that the Central Business District will be redeveloped and the new Society park building will be the yard stick for all the buildings in the capital city.
“We are in the 21 st century and we need to improve our town, other countries are redesigning their capital cities, and we are going to do that,” said Mr Lusambo.
He urged shop owners who have no capacity to renovate or put up new structures to partner with investors in order to improve their buildings.
Mr Lusambo said his provincial administration has engaged the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to come up with a lasting solution to the problem of unplanned settlements that has dodged the city of Lusaka.
He said part of government’s upgrade of the settlements will see construction of bituminous roads, and suitable water and sewerage services and the erection of high rise structures that would be mortgaged to people.
The Minister warned the planning section of Lusaka City Council to desist from flouting planning procedures and instead do the right thing.
Mr Lusambo also appealed to the general public to follow laid down procedures when constructing structures in the city.
The minister said he will ensure that the Lusaka planning authority extends the redesign and re-planning exercise to all districts in Lusaka province in order to ensure that the areas benefit from infrastructure development.
I support the re-designing of Lusaka CBD. but you demolish people’s ram shackles, compensate them handsomely to begin ne life.
Yes and relocate them in an orderly manner. But people are also a problem. Nkana Division moved people from Nkandabwe shanty to Kawama a well serviced. They moved but a short time later they sold their plots and returned to Nkandabwe. Today these people are calling for all sorts of services starting with piped water, Zesco power, bridges etc. The place is an ugly eyesore and can make you cry. The place abandoned is reasonably serviced.
Just move out of lusaka city and build a new city somewhere.
Your idea is not bad at all. It would make a lot of sense to put up little towns around Lusaka with their own business districts far away from the CBD.
At least this is the pattern that I’ve seen in Germany and it is quite good for many reasons. As long as there is a reliable transport system connecting the main city to the surrounding towns, people don’t mind living and working outside the city and a survey shows that they are infact more stress-free and happier than the city dwellers.
