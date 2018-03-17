Government says it is devising a master plan that will correct address the numerous unplanned settlements in Lusaka and change the face of the capital city.

ZANIS reports that Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo said Government is worried with unplanned settlements in Lusaka which stand at fourteen.

Mr Lusambo regretted that the bigger chunk of Lusaka City has been taken up by unplanned settlements with the majority of them being a few minutes’ drive from the Central Business District (CBD).

“We are putting our foot down, so that we can redesign and plan Lusaka, we know people will complain, but they will appreciate it when it’s done,” said Mr Lusambo.

He said it is unacceptable that in this era people living near the CBD of the Capital City are using pit latrines.

He said Government will not tolerate the trend and will ensure that pit latrines are decommissioned from the CBD as government moves to change the face of the capital city.

The minister stated that most of the unplanned settlements such as Kuku, Misisi and Kanyama were erected in areas designated for the establishment of industries.

He said this explains why service companies such as the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company has failed to properly provide water and sewerage services.

“The status quo is pathetic, it’s very bad to have people using pit latrines, 3 minutes away from the CBD, in the capital city of Zambia, its bad, we can’t allow it” said Mr Lusambo.

The minister also said that the Central Business District will be redeveloped and the new Society park building will be the yard stick for all the buildings in the capital city.

“We are in the 21 st century and we need to improve our town, other countries are redesigning their capital cities, and we are going to do that,” said Mr Lusambo.

He urged shop owners who have no capacity to renovate or put up new structures to partner with investors in order to improve their buildings.

Mr Lusambo said his provincial administration has engaged the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to come up with a lasting solution to the problem of unplanned settlements that has dodged the city of Lusaka.

He said part of government’s upgrade of the settlements will see construction of bituminous roads, and suitable water and sewerage services and the erection of high rise structures that would be mortgaged to people.

The Minister warned the planning section of Lusaka City Council to desist from flouting planning procedures and instead do the right thing.

Mr Lusambo also appealed to the general public to follow laid down procedures when constructing structures in the city.

The minister said he will ensure that the Lusaka planning authority extends the redesign and re-planning exercise to all districts in Lusaka province in order to ensure that the areas benefit from infrastructure development.