Government has threatened to deregister universities that do not engage in research work.

High Education Minister Nkandu Luo says both public and private universities must prioritize more in research activities as they are a cornerstone of any academia.

Pro Luo laments that she is disappointed with the low number of higher learning institutions engaged in research.

ZANIS reports that Pro Luo, complained that the impact of 61 universities that the country has could not be felt in the absence of research.

“The impact of 61 Universities cannot be felt if higher learning institutions are not fully involved in research work,” she complained.

“We cannot feel the impact of the 61 universities, because they don’t do any research. How can a university operate without engaging in research work” She asked.

The Minister threatened to deregister universities not doing research work to college level.

Prof. Luo was speaking when she officiated at the capacity workshop on using high impact data to improve research output in Zambia.

The Minister said the desire of government is to make decisions based on evidence collected through research.

She complained that the current research work being done by higher learning institutions is not impacting the lives of the Zambian people.

Prof. Luo appealed to institutions mandated to carry out research work to repositions themselves and venture into serious research.

She noted that if government is availed with evidence obtained from research, then government can make informed decisions based on the data available.

“We need our own evidence to help us make our own decisions as government. Time is long gone when we looked for evidence elsewhere.” She stated.

She explained that Countries around the world are growing their economies through using knowledge obtained through research.

The Minister said Zambia should emulate and create its own evidence gathered through research work.

Prof Luo said government was failing to make decisions on many matters as there is little or evidence to enable government make a decision.

She indicated that the country will lag behind if institutions don’t priorities research work top on the agenda.