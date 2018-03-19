Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema’s personal bodyguard Spearman Mumbuluma has been found dead at his house.

The late Mumbuluma was found dead in unclear circumstances.

Mr Hichilema has since described Mr Mumbuluma as a trusted friend.

“This is a very difficult time for me personally as I have lost one of my very close and personal friends in Mumbuluma,” Mr Hichilema said.

“To his family, all I can say is heartfelt condolences from Mutinta and myself and the wider UPND family. Let us hold hands and pray for the family of Mumbuluma and lets reach out to them in this difficult time. Rest in peace my brother and protector.”

And UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba also expressed sadness at the death of Mr Mumbuluma.

“With deepest sympathy my wife, family and I send my condolences to President HH, the UPND and indeed the Mumbuluma family on the passing of Mr Mumbuluma, our President’s security man,” Mr Mwamba said.

“Mr Mumbuluma was indeed a wonderful and alert part of the security detail, quiet and composed at all times and only last week we had a wonderful time together in Kasama.”

He added, “We will continue the struggle but it would have been fitting if the departed was part of our imminent success. We will always have fond memories and this loss is quite devastating.”