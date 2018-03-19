MTN Zambia has unveiled a US$4.5-million three-year sponsorship deal to the Zambian Super League and the National Team.

The sponsorship deal, signed in Lusaka with the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ-, is an increase from the previous US$1million dollars to over US$1.5million dollars a year.

The Zambia National Team will benefit US$750 000 dollars in sponsorship.

And FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga says the deal will see the winners of the league walk away with K500 000, while each team in the league will be given K200 000

Meanwhile, MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Charles Mulapisi said his company is proud to be associated with the growth of Zambian football.Mulapisi has since pledged MTN Zambia’s continued support to Zambian football.The two were speaking after the signing ceremony.