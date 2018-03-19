MTN Zambia has unveiled a US$4.5-million three-year sponsorship deal to the Zambian Super League and the National Team.
The sponsorship deal, signed in Lusaka with the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ-, is an increase from the previous US$1million dollars to over US$1.5million dollars a year.
The Zambia National Team will benefit US$750 000 dollars in sponsorship.
And FAZ President, Andrew Kamanga says the deal will see the winners of the league walk away with K500 000, while each team in the league will be given K200 000
Meanwhile, MTN Zambia Chief Executive Officer, Charles Mulapisi said his company is proud to be associated with the growth of Zambian football.Mulapisi has since pledged MTN Zambia’s continued support to Zambian football.The two were speaking after the signing ceremony.
FAZ still needs to find alternative sponsorship and make the league competitive, K200, 000 is way too low considering the player wages and the many costs associated with running a football club.
Atleast K500, 000 for all participating teams and then K1000, 000 for the winners.
I thank you
FAZ needs to separate itself from Club league …let a subsidiary company manage club league, you can not have the same company sponsoring national team and league no wonder you are getting these peanuts…what is a club going to do with K200,000 this can not cover half a season’s allowances.
What a joke!!
2OO OOO THOUSAND KWACHA PER TEAM VERY LITTLE , AT LIST 5OO OOO CAN DO . NOW HOW ABOUT SUPERSPORT HOW MUCH PER TEAM THEY MUST INCREASE ALSO BECAUSE FOOTBALL IS MONEY
That’s because FAZ officials are only thinking of themselves…no wonder they can not get a kit sponsor.
Your reports says
If its a three year deal of 4.5 million, it cant be OVER 1.5 million a year. It should be exactly that.
Really laughable…a US$4.5-million three-year sponsorship deal ..that’s about $1.5m per year no wonder Pongwa jumped ship to work for probably MTN….surely what would the national team do with US$750 000 ..or K200,000 for a club when MTN makes millions televising these matches.
FAZ can make twice as much from selling jerseys and jersey sponsorship …this is an utter joke.
At least FAZ is transparent now unlike the Great Galu days where we just read that a deal had been sealed.
KAMANGA, FAZ ….. COMEDY OF ERROR !!!!!!!!!!!!!