President Edgar Lungu has ordered a prompt inquiry into the power supply failure at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) which occurred yesterday.

President Lungu has directed the Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya together with the Minister of Energy Mathew Nkhuwa to promptly carry out investigations into the circumstances that led to the incident.

The Head of State further requires the two ministers to render a report by the end of today.

This is contained in a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka this afternoon by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.