Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says he has no regrets over his actions which led to his 30 day suspension from Parliament.

On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini ordered Mr. Lusambo to leave the House after the House resolved that he be suspended for 30 days for his inappropriate conduct within the precincts of Parliament last October when he slapped Roan MP Chishimba Kambwili.

But Lands Minister Jean Kapata survived a seven days suspension for unbefitting behaviour for pouring water on Mr Kambwili but the House, after an electronic voting, resolved to keep her in the House.

But in a Facebook post, Mr Lusambo said he does not regret his actions.

“With respect to my suspension from Parliament announced by the Honourable Mr Speaker, i wish to state that I have accepted the decision of the members. However, I wish to state that I have no regrets over my actions as they were driven by strong principles to defend the Republican Constitution and the Republican President,” he said.

“I also believe that there is nothing to reflect upon following my suspension because it is far better to die for a principle than to allow disgruntled, desperate and visionless politicians abuse the President through unsubstantiated allegations.”

He added, “As a Member of Parliament and Minister, I swore to protect the Constitution and took an oath and pledged my total loyalty to His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and I will continue to do so inside or outside the House. To the great people of Kabushi, I wish to reassure you that I will continue representing your interests as I have always done from the day I walked into Parliament. I will use the 30 days to reengage further with you as we push for development in our beloved constituency,” said Mr Lusambo.

But Mr Kambwili has asked President Lungu to fire Mr Lusambo because he is not apologetic.

“I am glad I have been vindicated and the pathological liar that saw it fit to turn the grounds of parliament into a boxing ring has been put to shame. President Lungu posterity and the morality you spoke highly about in parliament last week must drive you to fire this man, he is becoming more and more of an embarrassment as time goes on, it is frightening to know that this is the man who welcomes all foreign heads of states and various diplomatic dignitaries,” Mr Kambwili said.

He said Zambia and Kabushi deserve far much better.

Mr Kambwili hopes that the police can now step in and arrest this man for assault, something he denied to the whole nation with impunity.

“I am not surprised that the MMD die hard is unapologetic nor remorseful because that’s his nature. Honestly what do the young people of this country have to look up to in a man that can lie through his teeth irrespective of his high position in society?”

“What a shame, what a shame indeed. In a week where President Lungu has been given enough evidence of Bowman’s gross indispline that continues to have a negative impact on the already bleak legacy of President Lungu. The whole country strongly believes that the president will now surely terminate his services to at least save himself from this embarrassment,” Mr. Kambwili said.