Minister of Local Government Vincent Mwale has reiterated government’s resolve to ensuring that Councils take care of running markets and bus stations.

He said to this effect government has strengthened the law that deals with anybody who illegally collects levies from market traders or licensed public transporters other than the Council.

He explained that this has been done through Statutory Instrument number 12 of 2018.

Mr. Mwale stated that in order to augment the enforcement of SI 12 of 2018, government has started appointing markets and bus stations boards to run markets and bus stations as opposed to Councils directly running them, a strategy which has failed in the past.

He added that the past strategy gave unscrupulous people room to start illegally collecting levies from marketeers for their personal enrichment.

Mr. Mwale revealed that as a pilot programme, he has appointed market and bus station boards in Lusaka, Ndola, Kitwe, Livingstone, Chipata, Samfya, Mazabuka and Choma.

He added that his Ministry will appoint boards in other towns across the country in the long run.

Mr. Mwale said government expects the law to be followed to the letter.

He said his Ministry has authorised the recruitment of 140 additional Council Police for Lusaka City.

Mr. Mwale stated that the recruits will beef up security in the markets and bus stations around the capital city to ensure effective management of the facilities by the board.

Meanwhile, Parliament yesterday heard that government has created 22,000 alternative trading places to accommodate the 8000 displaced Lusaka street vendors.

Mr. Mwale indicated that the alternative market places are adequate to absolve all the displaced street vendors.

He said government is committed to ensuring that the displaced street vendors are accommodated in a decent trading place.

In a related development, Parliament heard that government has intentions of constructing 50 modern markets in different parts of the country.

Mr. Mwale said government wants to see to it that traders across the country trade in decent sanitary conditions.