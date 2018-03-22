Sinda District Council Secretary has been advised to summon UPND Chilongozi Ward Councillor, Newstead Phiri, who recently withdrew his resignation, to discharge the burden of proof that he did not intend to resign if his withdrawal of resignation is to be accepted by the Council.

The Chilongozi Ward Councillor alleged that Republican President Lungu paid him K20,000 to resign thereby facilitating the unnecessary causation of a vacancy in Sinda District Council, a matter Governance Activist, Isaac Mwanza stated is against the spirit of the Constitution that discourages by-elections.

In a 6-page letter dated 14 March 2018 written to Sinda District Council Secretary and copied to Electoral Commission of Zambia, Mr.Mwanza, cited various local and English legal authorities to show that the law does not provide for unilateral withdrawal of a resignation by the person resigning without the consent of the other party.

Mr. Mwanza has further stated even though the letter of resignation had overlooked the 30 days notice, the Courts in Zambia still consider such resignation as valid and effective.

Mr. Mwanza has since explained that the 30-day period for notifying a mayor or council chairperson that a councillor intends to resign is, by legal authorities he cited, regarded as a “cooling off” period under English law whose disregard does not render the resignation ineffective.

He said Councillor Newstead Phiri, is by law allowed to withdraw his resignation within the 30 “cooling off” days before the date of termination of his services but only with the consent of Sinda District Council.

Mr. Mwanza has stated that at the time councillor Newstead Phiri was purporting to unilaterally withdraw his resignation, he levelled serious public allegations against President Lungu as Head of State which cannot be overlooked during the Council’s consideration of whether to give it’s consent to withdrawal of resignation or to refuse the retraction.

Mr. Mwanza described these allegations as serious in nature and capable of bringing the Presidency into disrepute and public odium. Mr. Mwanza has since charged that the burden of proof rests with Councillor Newstead Zimba who must satisfy the Council that he did not intend to resign at the time of his resignation or that he only did so in the heat of the moment or under pressure.

Mr. Mwanza has explained that in the event that Sinda District Council refuses to accept retraction of Councillor Phiri’s resignation due to failure by Councillor Phiri to discharge the burden of proof that he did not intend to resign, Councillor Phiri’s representation of residents of Chilongozi Ward terminates on 6th April, 2018, paving way for a by election.

By Isaac Mwanza