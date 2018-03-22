Zesco United have been handed a great opportunity to avenge Zanaco’s 2018 CAF Champions League exit after being drawn against Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland in the group stage.

Swallows dumped Zanaco out of the competition in the pre-group stage in March after a 2-1 away in Lusaka and 1-0 home victory at Somhlolo.

Furthermore, Swallows are set for a very quick return to Zambia on May 5 when Zesco hosts them in their opening Group D game at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

This will be Zesco’s second meeting against Swallows whom they beat 1-0 in Ndola after a 1-1 away draw in the preliminary round of the 2015 CAF Champions League to advance 2-1 on aggregate

Zesco are also set for two debut continental meetings against Primeiro de Agosto of Angola and 2007 winners and two-time runner-up Etoile du Sahel who complete Group D.

Meanwhile, Zanaco who have been relegated to the last 32 of the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup where they will face three-time African champions Raja Casablanca of Morocco for a place in the group stage of the competition.

Zanaco will host Raja in the first leg on April 7 before visiting Morocco on April 17.

Winner will go into the April 21 group draw for the league stage of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage that kicks off in May.