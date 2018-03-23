Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has hailed the ongoing Four Nations Tournament Zambia is staging in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.
The tournament is also featuring Angola and Zimbabwe
Baxter’s South African side is preparing for Saturday’s final against Zambia after the two teams won their respective semifinal matches on Wednesday.
Zambia reached the final after beating Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw while South Africa overcame Angola 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate.
“This tournament is very important. As a coach I want to learn about my players at this tournament and also we want success,” Baxter said.
“I told the media before we left South Africa that it is very important to learn about the young players and those who have not been playing regularly,” he said.
And Baxter said South Africa are ready to face hosts Zambia in the final.
“We are prepared to play against any team,” he said.
Baxter doesn’t know his players up to now? I think he will exit his job badly. He makes too much excuses. Any way, we know our players i hope Wada knows how to use them. and please no penalt shoot outs.. we want a straight win
Wada, kindly don’t play Brian Mwila, instead start with Ernest Mbewe or Emmanuel Banda to inject more creativity in the middle of the park. The idea of playing 2 strikers is ancient, Shonga can play as a false number 9. Quick slick passes are needed and not running with the ball, a case of one Fashion Sakala. This is international football proper and not ma under shinga uko. Not even Messi runs with the ball at international level, and you…. who do you think you are? All the best to Chipolopolo, wishing you well and you have my 100% support. Sasasa!!! Wasanga Baleteya.
Wada please use Alteza early enough. The chap has speed. faster than Usain Bolt may be even lightening. I love that chap. The speed reminds me of Jonestone Bwalya. All the best ba Zambia. If you didn’t with stubborn Zim. You can did it with Lazy Bafana banyana.
Can someone please tell me why Fashion Sakala does not give the ball to his friends instead he lies dribbling, he thinks this is how he will become famous this fellow is dull, why are Zambians like this kanshi even Messi and Ronaldo don’t behave like this, this fellow needs to know that team work pays