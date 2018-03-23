Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has hailed the ongoing Four Nations Tournament Zambia is staging in Ndola at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The tournament is also featuring Angola and Zimbabwe

Baxter’s South African side is preparing for Saturday’s final against Zambia after the two teams won their respective semifinal matches on Wednesday.

Zambia reached the final after beating Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw while South Africa overcame Angola 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate.

“This tournament is very important. As a coach I want to learn about my players at this tournament and also we want success,” Baxter said.

“I told the media before we left South Africa that it is very important to learn about the young players and those who have not been playing regularly,” he said.

And Baxter said South Africa are ready to face hosts Zambia in the final.

“We are prepared to play against any team,” he said.