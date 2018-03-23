Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda has predicted a tough encounter when his side faces South Africa in Saturday’s Four Nations final at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zambia reached the final after beating another regional archrival Zimbabwe 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw on Wednesday while South Africa overcame Angola 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate.

“Once again, playing against South Africa not an easy game. It is a battle for supremacy. Zambia, South Africa and Zimbabwe we are ours on each other’s neck when we are given a fixture,” Nyirenda said.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter hinted he will field a stronger side against Zambia.

“The team I’ll be picking in the final will be a completely different team; it will be 11 different players. We need this game and we’ll do everything we can to win,” said Baxter.

The match will kick off at 18h00.