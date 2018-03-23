Power Dynamos have received a K300, 000 sponsorship package from CEC Liquid Telecoms for the 2018 season.

CEC Liquid acting managing director Mwandamo Mazaba described the deal as an integrated ecosystem between the Telecom firm and Power.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos management is delighted with Liquid Telecoms continued relationship with Power.

“Football in Zambia has become a viable and self sustaining industry Strategic partnerships such as this one must be at the centre of every football administrator’s agenda,” Power chairperson Bbenkele Haachitwe said.

Power currently lead the 2018 FAZ Super Division table after Week 1 following a 4-2 home win over new boys Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy on March 18 in Kitwe.

They visit another promoted side, National Assembly, on Sunday who also won in Week 1 following a 1-0 away victory over ambitious Buildcon in Ndola.