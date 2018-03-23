Power Dynamos have received a K300, 000 sponsorship package from CEC Liquid Telecoms for the 2018 season.
CEC Liquid acting managing director Mwandamo Mazaba described the deal as an integrated ecosystem between the Telecom firm and Power.
Meanwhile, Power Dynamos management is delighted with Liquid Telecoms continued relationship with Power.
“Football in Zambia has become a viable and self sustaining industry Strategic partnerships such as this one must be at the centre of every football administrator’s agenda,” Power chairperson Bbenkele Haachitwe said.
Power currently lead the 2018 FAZ Super Division table after Week 1 following a 4-2 home win over new boys Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy on March 18 in Kitwe.
They visit another promoted side, National Assembly, on Sunday who also won in Week 1 following a 1-0 away victory over ambitious Buildcon in Ndola.
IS THIS A JOKE??
WHAT IS K300,OOO ??
AND WE HOPE TO ASPIRE TO INTERNATIONAL STANDARDS???
Power Dynamos is a big team in Zambia with a sound sponsorship from CEC,so we expect them to be attracting US$300 000 deals than ZMK 300 000!!Our local firms can do better than such cheap deals!!
At Lusaka Dynamos,a K300 000 cant even cater for players salaries for one month only.players get K5 000 or K4 000 winning bonus each at Lusaka Dynamos per week.SO WHAT IS THIS K300 000?it cant even service Lusaka Dynamos’s state of the art team bus-THE BEST BENZ BUS IN LOCAL LEAGUE!!