UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has charged that it is foolish for the PF government to plan to move NDC Consultant Chishimba Kambwili from CfB Hospital to UTH or any other Hospital against his will.

Speaking to journalists when he visited Mr. Kambwili at CFB Hospital on Friday evening, Mr. Mwamba says the idea to persecute Mr. Kambwili in that manner is cruel, inhuman and unZambian.

He says all patients have rights and it is expected that everyone including President Edgar Lungu to will respect those rights.

“Kambwili is in ICU and his doctor is there, so we do not expect any sensible person to move him out of there”, Mr. Mwamba said.

He said PF should realise that Leaders come and go, and that President Lungu should know that he will not be in power forever.

“They shall not be there forever…they will run like ba Koswe (rats) when their time comes,” said Mr. Mwamba.

“I don’t want to see Kambwili being persecuted like this, he is my brother, I care, we can differ but we all have life outside politics.”

Mr. Mwamba said what Mr. Kambwili is going through is nothing but mere persecution.

Mr. Kambwili was arrested and slapped with 39 counts.