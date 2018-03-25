Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has appointed three Board of Directors replacing those whose terms of office expired.

The newly appointed Directors are Prof. Razack Bakari Lokina, Mrs. Rukia Diwani Shamte and Mr. Stanslous John Sichalwe.

The Ministers responsible for Transport in Tanzania and Zambia, Makame Mbarawa and Brian Mushimba made the respective appointments in accordance with the TAZARA Act.

Mr.Mushimba also renewed the membership for Peter Kazhila whose first term as a Director expired in December, 2017.

In the statement made available to ZANIS today by Tanzania-Zambia railway authority Head Public Relations Conrad K Simuchile, the term of office for Zambia’s other member of the Board from the private sector, Mr. Kazhila, has been extended for another three years.

The TAZARA Act, 1995, provides for the establishment and composition of the Board of Directors and stipulates that it shall consist of six members, including the Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries responsible for transport in Tanzania and Zambia, and four other members with experience in either transport, commerce, industry or finance appointed by the Ministers responsible for transport in Tanzania and Zambia, respectively.