The Human Rights Commission is calling on the Anti-Corruption Commission to consider granting the National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili, bond as a matter of human rights.

HRC Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga said the Commission believes that the offences which Kambwili has been charged with are bondable.Mr Mwandenga said Mr Kambwili should therefore be treated in accordance with the rule of law and in a humane manner considering his health status.

“It is desirable in a democratic state such as Zambia that the rights and freedoms of individuals and suspects alike are always promoted and protected in accordance with the rule of law. All suspects should enjoy the right to equal protection of the law and must be presumed innocent until proven guilty by the courts of law,” he said.

“Over-detention of suspects is universally considered as a violation of human rights and a form of extra-judicial punishment of suspects and must be avoided.”

Mr Mwandenga said based on the circumstances leading to the arrest of Mr. Kambwili, there is every reasonable ground to believe that he is not a flight risk because he had always availed himself whenever he was required for investigations.

“In any event, if a suspect breaches any of the bond conditions, it is within the powers of the Law Enforcement Officers to revoke it accordingly. The HRC is deeply concerned with the challenges a number of suspects are facing in accessing bond, particularly the underprivileged ones who do not even receive any kind of publicity whenever their rights are being infringed upon.”

“As a Commission, we have over the years been working on a bail and bond project aimed at promoting and protecting the right to liberty of suspects and a number of suspects have been assisted regardless of their social status.”