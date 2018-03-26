Minister of Finance, Margaret Mwanakatwe has called for more women participation in the country’s affairs to spur economic development.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe says President Edgar Lungu has shown commitment to women inclusion and participation in national governance by appointing more women in key and influential government positions.

She said if the Zambian economy is to record a success story, more women should take a leading role in both policy making as well as providing advice to authorities when need arises.

Mrs. Mwanakatwe said to empower girls and women in the country, government this year has enhanced the program of girls’ retention in schools with an allocation of 75 point five million under the Ministry of General Education.

The minister also disclosed that government will this year start the budget consultations early to ensure wider participation and has challenged women organisations to take an active role.

And Non-Governmental Organisations Coordinating Council -NGOCC- chairperson Sara Longwe said the inclusion of more women in influential positions is a key milestone in the quest to fight corruption and misuse of public funds.

Ms. Longwe thanked President Lungu for considering the plight of women and making them sit on key government portfolios.

Meanwhile, Hivos Country Engagement officer Ketty Simasiku thanked government for its commitment towards the improvement of women’s welfare in the country.