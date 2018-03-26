Patriotic Front Lusaka Province Youth Chairman Kennedy Kamba has urged PF Chifubu MP Frank Ng’ambi to quickly table the motion in parliament that bar presidential candidates who have lost three times from contesting elections.

In what seemed like a retaliatory move to UPND’s tabling of the motion to impeach President Edgar Lungu, Mr Kamba assured Mr. Ngambi of support from the youths.

Mr. Kamba said that democracy was about term limits and not people holding on to positions for ever, before adding that that limiting the terms that one can contest the presidency also allows others to take up leadership positions.

Mr. Kamba said that the PF has been to the convention three times since its formation in 2001 while some opposition parties have never had a convention.

The PF youth leader further said that Article 60 of the Zambian constitution clearly states that all political parties should regularly hold conventions.

Last week, the opposition UPND filed a motion in parliament to impeach President Edgar Lungu for allegedly violated the constitution and the mover of the motion, Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo confirmed that the motion will be debated March 28, at which Roan PF MP Chishimba Kambwili will second the motion when it comes up for debate.

According to a document obtained from the Clerk of the National Assembly, the UPND has obtained the signatures of one-third of the 167-member parliament who are in support the motion.

Zambia’s constitutions requires the support of two-thirds of the National Assembly for such a proposal to succeed.

Some of the alleged constitutional breaches are that President Lungu violated the constitution when he failed to hand over power to the Speaker of the National Assembly when the presidential petition was filed.

Other charges are that President Lungu procured public debt which is beyond the capacity of the nation to sustain contrary to provisions of Article 198 (c) of the Constitution.

Meanwhile the Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda yesterday said that the impeachment document presented to parliament was fraud and bordered on forgery.

Mr Chanda said that among the 24 Members of parliament that signed the document with the aim to impeach the president, some signed twice and as such the document must be investigated.