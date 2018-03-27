Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is set to be in the dock at Football House to review his two-year reign.

After 26 games in charge since his appointment in September 2016 in which his has collected 11 wins, eight draws and seven defeats, Nyirenda has come under-fire after failing to win a four-nation friendly tournament that Zambia hosted from March 21-24 in Ndola that they lost 2-0 in the final to South Africa.

The tournament came in the wake of Zambia’s quarterfinal exit at 2018 CHAN in January in Morocco where the team fell short of the final placing target.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga told Muvi TV’s The Assignment Show on Sunday that Nyirenda’s report card so far read 50-50.

“We are done with rebuilding this tournament was an opportunity for him to fine tune the best team that he can come up with,” Kamanga told Muvi TV.

“Of course questions have been raised from what we saw in the two games; the first one against Zimbabwe and then against South Africa.

“This is why now it has become a matter which is extremely urgent which we have to address. We are calling a technical meeting this week and we want to evaluate him straight out of the tournament.

“We do not want to evaluate him after months have passed. It is something which is fresh and we want to face it head on and deal with it.”

Some highlights of Nyirenda’s reign saw Zambia reach their first COSAFA Cup final last year where they lost 3-1 to Zimbabwe since winning it in 2013 and also recorded an unprecedented home and away competitive win over Algeria in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and subsequently finished second in Group B.

Nyirenda also guided Zambia to only its third CHAN qualification after they missed successive tournaments in 2011 and 2014 following a bronze in 2009 and a quarterfinal exit in 2016.