The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has announced 21st April 2018 as the date for the Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi Speaking people of Western province.
Speaking at a press briefing at the Kuta in Limulunga district this morning, BRE Prime Minister (Ngambela), Nyambe Mwenda said the date has been permitted and blessed by the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko 11.
Mr. Mwenda called on the people of Zambia and other parts of the world to attend the event and witness the rich cultural and tradition of the Lozis.
The Ngambela cautioned the people against wearing party regalia at the ceremony stating that no one will be allowed to do so during the ceremony.
“The traditional ceremony should not be used as a political arena for anyone” said the Ngambela.
Mr. Mwenda said the only regalia that will be allowed is the red berets commonly known as Mashushu in Silozi.
He disclosed that Kuomboka is for everyone thus no one is officially written to requesting for their attendance because all are welcome.
Mr.Mwenda said people should not heed to fake news and speculations but wait for official statement from the BRE.
The Ngambela noted that the greatness of Kuaomboka ceremony has noted only gained prominence in Zambia but worldwide as well.
And Limulunga District Commissioner Litambo Ndombo told ZANIS in an interview that the works towards the mending of the Mongu- Limulunga road was progressing well in time for the ceremony.
A check on the road works this morning found the contractor and workers on site mending the road.
The Tourism Board should also do more to market this great traditional ceremony internationally. What is so hard to put up a 20 seconds clip on worldwide networks like CNN International? Uganda, Kenya and South Africa have been doing it for years. Don’t tell me there’s no money for that… just organize yourselves well enough or should l come to the rescue? For my Zambia I will do it voluntarily.
