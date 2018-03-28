

International Trade Consultant Trevor Simumba has cautioned the ruling PF to tread carefully as the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu is expected to be tabled on Wednesday afternoon.

Mr Simumba advised the PF to beware of backroom political deals.

He said not every MP is happy with the current President and a vote on impeachment is by one vote by one MP.

“Some may just decide that Zambia is better off with Madam Inonge as President,” he warned.

Mr Simumba said the one good lesson from this is that no one person can rule this country with impunity.

“I pray the President reflects on his legacy and makes a real effort to govern in the interest of the Zambian people and not in his personal and party cabal interest,” he said.

Mr Simumba said Members of Parliament should debate and vote based on their conscience adding that MPs are elected to serve the people of Zambia.

“President Lungu the ball is in your court, it just takes one phone call to your colleagues for dialogue to start,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Governance Adviser Isaac Mwanza has written to the Clerk of the National Assembly advising that the some of the grounds for the impeachment motion be struck out.

In a letter obtained in Lusaka, Mr Mwanza said while he fully recognises the right of any Member of Parliament to move the motion in accordance with the laid down rules, he is of the view that the following grounds must be struck out from the motion: 1.1, 1.2, 1.3, and 2.1.5 on the following grounds: Under the principal of separation of powers, Parliament cannot debate matters which are before the court of law.

“Matters in ground 1.1 and 1.2 are matters which are active before the Constitutional Court (case number 2016/CC/33); ground 1.3 is a matter before the Constitutional Court which was raised by a way of Notice of Motion on 19th January, 2018 by Brigadier General Miyanda in respect of the alleged contravention of the Constitution of Zambia as amended by the President of the Republic of Zambia Edgar Chagwa Lungu, while a matter relating to ground 2.1.5 may prejudice an active investigation being conducted by Zambia Police Service,” Mr Mwanza wrote.

He said, “Under the said active court case 2016/CC/33, Hakainde Hichilema and Godfrey Bwalya Mwamba as petitioners are seeking the same substantive reliefs as contained in the impeachment motion where they allege the President breached the Constitution. The Advocates for the petitioners were, as at 21st March 2018, filing arguments and other documents before the Constitutional Court on the very matters the Honourable Member seeks Parliament to deliberate on.”

He stated that as at the time of authoring this letter on 27th March, 2018, ground 1.3 was being argued before the Constitutional Court under cause 2017/CC/0004.

“It is my prayer that the rules of admissibility of motions would not allow Parliament to debate matters which are before the court of law,” he pleaded.