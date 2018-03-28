Lack of enough classrooms has forced pupils at the newly upgraded Mnukwa Day Secondary school in Chipata district in Eastern Province to use the computer laboratory as a classroom and a dormitory for girls.
This came to light when a Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) crew visited Mnukwa chiefdom to check on developmental programmes taking place in the area. School Deputy Head Teacher, Jonathan Miti, said pupils, who were coming from far places and could not manage to be walking to and from school every day, were being accommodated in a computer laboratory which was also being used as a classroom.
Mr. Miti also noted that members of staff were also facing similar challenges because the school had just been upgraded and was using structures for the Primary school.
He said currently, teachers were renting grass thatched houses from nearby villages as a result of the school not having enough accommodation for them.‘’ We have been given three classrooms out of the seven which the Primary school has and we cannot ask for more because what the Primary school has done is enough generosity,’’ Mr. Miti said.
He said currently, the community was ferrying building materials such as sand, crashed stones and blocks to the new secondary school site for the construction of the school.
Mr. Miti said the community was also facing challenges of transportation of the building materials, adding that, women were carrying the materials on the heads, from a distance of over five kilometers.
He appealed to well-wishers to come to the aid of the school so that pupils can go to the new site and alleviate the sufferings of both teachers and pupils.
And Mr. Miti appealed to government to work on the Lunkuswe Bridge near Mnukwa palace which he said was a death trap especially in the rainy season.
He said when it rained heavily, there is always heavy current of water which overflows because the bridge was too low, thereby, disadvantaging pupils from the other side not to attend school.
If the lab has room, let them sleep there. Whats the problem? It means more pupils than anticipated are attending school.
The problem is that we are not able to plan properly despite so much funding for education. It seems we like living on the edge and complaining when in most cases we actually have the means but not the desire to solve such problems.
Why should women be transporting building materials on their heads over long distances when we have trucks and trailers?
Meanwhile Kaizer and Lungu are living like kings. Even offering to pay for fellow thieves to get hospital treatment in RSA.
Zambians, wake up. This government is not for the people.
Just saving on PF one Firetruck (purchased at $1million)could have sorted out all this issue at Mnukwa Day Secondary school plus added new blocks with beds from that $750,000 excess that ended up in PF thieves’ pockets.
This is what corruption does people…stealing from the poor!!