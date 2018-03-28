Kitwe United captain Moses Lolozi says beating Kabwe Youth on Sunday has motivated his side ahead of the Good Friday showdown against Power Dynamos at Arthur Davies.

Winger Austin Muwowo scored a lone goal as Chingalika picked up their first win of the 2018 FAZ Super Division season away in Kabwe a week after losing 2-0 to Green Buffaloes in the opener.

The Buchi Boys are now looking forward to Friday’s Kitwe derby against Power.

“We really wanted to win that match against Kabwe Youth for our supporters who are rallying behind us,” Lolozi said.

“That win is a stepping stone as we are going to Power with morale for the derby. We just need to continue doing our level best so that we can continue picking maximum points,” the ex-Mufulira Wanderers and Indeni defender said.

Lolozi is predicting a tough encounter against Power who have started the league campaign with two straight wins against promoted sides Kabwe Youth and National Assembly.

“It will be really a tough game but we have to rise to the occasion. If we follow the coach’s instructions we can even pull a surprise against Power,” Lolozi said.

Power are the early league leaders with six points after two rounds of matches played so far.