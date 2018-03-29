Government says it is on the right path to spur social and economic development of the country.

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya says government has adopted a multi-sectoral approach in developing the country both socially and economically.

Speaking when she featured on ‘The Interview Programme’ on Millennium radio station this Morning, Ms. Siliya said the developmental activities taking place in different parts of the country are being done in line with the Seventh National Development Plan(7NDP) which is a road map to the vision 2030.

She stated that it is the first time the Republican President has introduced quarterly reports from ministries saying this is instilling a sense of responsibility in them.

In the agriculture sector, the Minister explained that government will soon come up with farming blocks which will empower people with land for agricultural activities.

“The Farm block that will soon be functional will see people being empowered with land. It is not only the provision of land but government will ensure that the basic services like water and energy are available,” she said.

She further said government has secured 200 hectares of land in the Northern Province that will benefit the young people.

And on housing, Ms. Siliya said government has plans to start partnering with the private sector in building 200,000 decent houses annually in the country to reduce the huge deficit that the country is having.

“We have plans to build 200,000 decent houses per year to address the shortage of decent housing units in the country. Of course this will not be done solely by government but in partnership with the private sector,” she said.

Ms. Siliya also clarified that the newly introduced statutory instrument on borehole fee is a one off payment that will enable Water Resources and Management Authority (WARMA) to regulate and monitor boreholes in the country.