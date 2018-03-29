Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has accused Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo of instructing the Chief of Immigration to hide his confiscated passport in order to keep him detained.

Lusaka Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted Mr. Kambwili bail with two working sureties on condition that he hands over his passport to the Clerk of Court.

As late as 16:30 Hours on Wednesday, Mr. Kambwili was still in detention in a holding cell at the Magistrate Court complex after he failed to produce his passport.

Mr. Kambwili who collapsed afterwards and had to be rushed to UTH complained that the Chief of Immigration is acting on instructions from Mr Kampyongo.

He said his passport was confiscated when officers from the Anti Corruption Commission detained him at Simon Mwansa International Airport in Ndola upon arrival from South Africa.

Mr Kambwili explained that ACC officers deposited his passport with the Immigrations Department but that the Chief of Immigration on Wednesday after switched off his mobile phone after lawyers called him asking him to retain the passport.

He said his lawyers have done everything possible to secure his release but that Immigration officers are acting on instructions from Mr Kampyongo to keep him detained.

The Roan Member of Parliament has warned that President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Kampyongo that they will be held responsible should anything happen to him.