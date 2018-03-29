Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has accused Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo of instructing the Chief of Immigration to hide his confiscated passport in order to keep him detained.
Lusaka Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted Mr. Kambwili bail with two working sureties on condition that he hands over his passport to the Clerk of Court.
As late as 16:30 Hours on Wednesday, Mr. Kambwili was still in detention in a holding cell at the Magistrate Court complex after he failed to produce his passport.
Mr. Kambwili who collapsed afterwards and had to be rushed to UTH complained that the Chief of Immigration is acting on instructions from Mr Kampyongo.
He said his passport was confiscated when officers from the Anti Corruption Commission detained him at Simon Mwansa International Airport in Ndola upon arrival from South Africa.
Mr Kambwili explained that ACC officers deposited his passport with the Immigrations Department but that the Chief of Immigration on Wednesday after switched off his mobile phone after lawyers called him asking him to retain the passport.
He said his lawyers have done everything possible to secure his release but that Immigration officers are acting on instructions from Mr Kampyongo to keep him detained.
The Roan Member of Parliament has warned that President Edgar Lungu and Mr. Kampyongo that they will be held responsible should anything happen to him.
HH competent???? The man who fails to run party elections with his faith fellows but always hires consultants and buys new members (GBM, Mumba, Lupando Mwape etc) during elections. He abandons his own. Yes there are more competent Zambians for the job.
Edgar Lungu has failed to rule the nation. We need competent leaders like HH
What further happenings? You Stole, You Built Mansions, You are caught, You pretend to be sick, You collapse, You cry in public and now You are still issuing treats. You are yourself to blame. No one is responsible for your so called persecution! Man up CK
This is very childish now. I keep saying there is no leader in this PF from top to bottom! And childish acts like these proves that fact. You hide someone’s passport and then what, to satisfy your ego that you have brought him to his knees and you call yourself a minister or immigration chief or kateka…? Come on Zambia deserves better leaders. Remember its not you that CK may have defrauded or stolen from but the Zambian people. Can you quit playing games and follow due process, meet the man in court!