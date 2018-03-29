Lusaka christians during Plam sunday

gathering for Palm sunday
Jovial youth from St Ignatius 1130 mass choir.
Brigade brass band.
Lusaka Jesus followers started the “holy week” with a holy walk as they do converge at Lusaka Supreme courts premises in order to observe the feast commemorates Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels.
Religious led by Fr Charles Chilinda and Bishop John Osmers (with a walking sticker).
Bank of Zambia Governor Deny Kalyala.
Religious led by Fr Charles Chilinda and Bishop John Osmers (with a walking sticker).

