LifestylePhoto Gallery Lusaka christians during Plam sunday March 29, 2018

gathering for Palm sunday

gathering for Palm sunday

Jovial youth from St Ignatius 1130 mass choir.

Brigade brass band.

Brigade brass band.

Lusaka Jesus followers started the "holy week" with a holy walk as they do converge at Lusaka Supreme courts premises in order to observe the feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels.

Lusaka Jesus followers started the "holy week" with a holy walk as they do converge at Lusaka Supreme courts premises in order to observe the feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels.

Religious led by Fr Charles Chilinda and Bishop John Osmers (with a walking sticker).

Bank of Zambia Governor Deny Kalyala.

Religious led by Fr Charles Chilinda and Bishop John Osmers (with a walking sticker
I wonder when people will wake up from this religious illusion
comment #3 is addressed to you
Every civilized person respects other people’s beliefs and practices as long as they are not harmful to society.
Happy Easter …
Don’t start offending Christians and their faith. We outnumber you by millions and you don’t stand a chance. Anyone who fails to acknowledge the saving Grace of God will suffer eternal damnation in the deepest part of hell.
So its PLAM Sunday now? Picture #1 is for Manchester United suppporters. Don’t mix issues
Stupid LT “Plam” sunday or Palm sunday?