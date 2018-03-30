Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it will not table the matter of expelled FAZ vice president, Richard Kazala during its Annual General meeting (AGM).

FAZ deputy general secretary Adrian Kashala said the Annual General meeting which is scheduled for this month 31st of March, the matter of Richard Kazala will be top of the agenda.

Kashala added that according to the AGM of 2018 agenda, FAZ has complied with the international court of sports arbitration (CAS) ruling for the item where Kazala is expected to plead his case before the council which expelled him.

The FAG General Secretary added that the AGM which will be held on Saturday will be under a new constitution.

Meanwhile , Kashala says that the attendance of this event will be strictly according to article 22 of the new constitution act.

ZANIS sports reports that the General Secretary said this in a statement obtained in Lusaka, today.