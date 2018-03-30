

Rehabilitation works at the Lolanda Water Treatment Plants in Kafue are expected to be completed in the next eight weeks. The rehabilitation works which are being done under the Millennium Challenge Account project involves the changing of water pumps at the Iolanda water intake and treatment plant.

The project also involves the changing of equipment and cleaning of the segmentation plants and the filter bed.

The Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company shutdown the production and supply of water to Lusaka yesterday to facilitate the rehabilitation and maintenance works at the plant.

Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company, Public Relations Officer, Nshamba Muzungu said the water utility company will only be able to supply water at 63 percent during the period of rehabilitation because only two pumps out of three will be working.

Mr. Muzungu stated that the water interruption being experienced in Lusaka will normalise once all the rehabilitation works are done by November this year.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Muzungu was speaking during a media tour of Lolanda water intake and the treatment plant which was yesterday temporarily shut down.

He explained that the Lolanda water plant which has a capacity of 110 million litres will resume operations at 100 percent once all the works under contract one of the project is completed.

Mr. Muzungu noted that the plant will however continue to supply water at 63 percent once the two pumps have been replaced while 100% supply will only be attained after completion of the whole project.

He said his company is aware of the ever increasing demand for the commodity due to increased population hence is working on other water projects to meet the expected demand.

He cited the Kafue Bulk water project which will produce about 50 million litres and the JICA project which will add another 240 million litres of water as some of the projects that will be implemented to respond to the rising demand.

And Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company, Senior Engineer Mango Mwanza said the installation of new pumps has commenced saying one pump has so far been replaced while the second one is being worked on.

Mr. Mwanza said the project also involves the replacement of electrical equipment at the water intake whose works have advanced.

He said the installations of the new machines is on schedule saying the whole contract package one will be completed in the next eight weeks.