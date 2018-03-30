The Human Rights Commission (HRC) has described as cruel and inhuman the decision by the Police to rush Roan Member of Parliament to Lusaka Central Correctional Facility after he collapsed at the Lusaka Magistrate court yesterday, instead of rushing him to the hospital.

In a statement, Commission Chairperson Mudford Mwandenga says the action by the Police is deeply regrettable.

Mr Mwandenga says the Commission is also deeply concerned at the continued infringement of Mr Kambwili’s right to bail despite the Court granting it to him.

29th March 2018

THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION IS CONCERNED AT THE CHALLENGES ROAN MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON. CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI IS FACING IN BEING GRANTED BAIL

The Human Rights Commission (HRC) is deeply concerned at the continued infringement of Roan Member of Parliament Hon. Chishimba Kambwili’s right to bail despite the Court granting it to him.

The Commission has been informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs, through the Department of Immigration, is in possession of Hon. Kambwili’s passport, which is supposed to be surrendered to the Court in order for him to meet the bail conditions. As a result of the failure by the Immigration Department to hand over the passport to Court, Hon. Kambwili is unable to be released on bail.

The Human Rights Commission is calling upon the respective state institutions to effectively co-ordinate and ensure that Hon. Kambwili’s rights and freedoms are not compromised as a result of the consequences of the unfortunate actions of the state at the expense of his health.

It is in the best interest of everyone, particularly the government, that Hon. Kambwili is granted an environment conducive for him to recover as a matter of right.

It is in the public domain that Hon. Kambwili has been of ill health, and that he has no record of being a fugitive for him to be treated in the manner in which he is being treated.

The Commission also condemns the decision to rush Hon. Kambwili to Lusaka Correctional Facility instead of rushing him to the hospital for medical attention after he had collapsed at the Lusaka Magistrate Courts on Wednesday. We consider that action to be an act of cruel and inhuman treatment, which is deeply regrettably.

The Commission is calling upon the state to accord Hon. Kambwili his right to equal protection of the law like any other suspect, by removing all impediments to him enjoying his right to bail which has duly been granted to him by a competent court of law.

The Human Rights Commission is a National Human Rights Institution established under Article 230 of the Zambian Constitution to ensure that the Bill of Rights is upheld and promoted.

Mudford. Z. Mwandenga

Chairperson

HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION